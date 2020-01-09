US Lawmakers 'Deeply Skeptical' of 'Imminent Threat' Posed by Soleimani Following Intel Briefing

Several US lawmakers took to social media Wednesday afternoon to express uncertainty in US President Donald Trump and the Pentagon’s purported justification behind the recent killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

US officials from both legislative houses met with top national security officials Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door briefing regarding the current tensions with Iran.

During the meeting, lawmakers and government officials discussed and debated the Pentagon and US president's assertion of a so-called "imminent threat" being the US military's reason for eliminating Soleimani.

Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-VA), who is a member of both the House Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees, slammed the briefing as "sophmoric and utterly unconvincing" and expressed that he believes Congress should act to protect the "Constitutional provisions about war and peace."

The Trump administration’s briefing today on the assassination of General Soleimani was “sophomoric” and “utterly unconvincing.” - House Foreign Affairs Committee member Gerry Connolly pic.twitter.com/t6u5fvskiQ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 8, 2020

"I was ... utterly unpersuaded about any evidence about the imminence of a threat that was new or compelling," he said in reference to details laid out by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, CIA director Gina Haspel and Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, according to the Washington Post.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW