‘Treason’, ‘Liar’: Adam Schiff Town Hall Event Speech Interrupted By Shouting

The chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, a leader in the ongoing impeachment of US President Donald Trump, participated in a Saturday event hosted by the Armenian National Committee of America in a town hall in Glendale, California.

A town hall event held by lawmaker Adam Schiff in Glendale, California, turned into chaos after a handful of attendees shouted at the House Intelligence Committee chairman, accusing him of “treason” and being a “liar”, allegedly referring to the Trump impeachment, as supporters of the embattled US president gathered at the event holding signs reading “don’t impeach!”.

Adam Schiff is a corrupt liar — and his constituents know it! pic.twitter.com/K8rdgIDScd — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 16, 2019

At the beginning of the event, focusing on the government’s recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Schiff spoke of the bipartisan role in making the decision to recognize the American Genocide before being interrupted by an attendee shouting “liar”.

"You will be going to jail for treason," another yelled. After that, the situation got out of control.

“No disrespect to you all, I'm glad you guys are getting recognized for your genocide, but this man is a f***ing liar,” an anti-impeachment demonstrator said.

Following the chaos, Schiff stepped away from the podium but did not leave the event. Later, impeachment supporters rallied on behalf of the chairman.

Organizers and police struggled to regain control of the event. Nobody was injured, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing local police.

The US House Intelligence Committee, along with other concerned committees at the House of Representatives, are expected to hold a general vote by the full House, regarding the Trump impeachment later this week.