Democrats Expected to Unveil Two Articles of Impeachment on Tuesday - Report

The announcement will be made at 09:00 a.m. local time (14:00 GMT).
The impeachment inquiry was launched by House Democrats in September after a whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump abused his power and pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate the possible corruption of his political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, who sat on the board of a local energy company, Burisma.
In addition, Democrats believe that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer, could have played an important role in the situation. Witnesses to the impeachment proceedings claimed that Trump also had concerns over alleged Ukrainian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election in favour of the Democrats.
