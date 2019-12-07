Register
01:47 GMT +307 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, leaves a secure area where the panel meets as Democrats seek to push back against a classified memo released by Republicans last week questioning the methods used by the FBI to apply for a surveillance warrant on a onetime associate of the Trump campaign, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

    GOP Asks Nadler to Subpoena Hunter Biden, Adam Schiff and Whistleblower

    © AP Photo / Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 84
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107219/21/1072192140.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912071077506842-gop-asks-nadler-to-subpoena-hunter-biden-adam-schiff-and-whistleblower/

    Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump recommended a quick US House vote on impeachment to make way for a Senate trial with a witness list that includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

    Republican lawmakers from the US House Judiciary Committee asked in a letter on Friday to issue subpoenas for Hunter Biden - the son fo the former US Vice President Joe Biden, US Congressman Adam Schiff and a whistleblower - a man behind the ongoing impeachment inquiry against Trump and whose complaint alleged that the US president pushed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on 25 July to investigate the Bidens and their business dealings in Ukraine - a move that allegedly could derail one of the main Trump's political opponent ahead of the presidential election next year.

    Ranking House member Doug Collins argued in the letter the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler that Adam Schiff "has permitted to testify publicly" for "those he has previously vetted and approved in a private deposition setting", stressing that Schiff prohibited Republicans or the US president "to call any additional witnesses".

    Collins emphasized that "to provide context and transparency" in the ongoing impeachment inquiry " the American people deserve to hear" testimonies from Chairman Adam Schiff, the anonymous whistleblower and Hunter Biden, who is a former board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma which is now also in the epicenter of the probe.

    Among other witnesses, whom Collins asks to compel to testify are also Nelli Ohr, the former contractor for the research firm Fusion GPS; Devon Archer, former board member of Burisma; An intelligence community employee who spoke with Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman About the notorious July phone call.

    Last month, House Republicans compiled a list of the 8 potential witnesses who should testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, to avoid bias in the probe. The new list, made by Ranking House member slightly differs from the one drafted in November.

    U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends the National Park Service's 97th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, U.S. December 5, 2019
    © AP Photo / TOM BRENNER
    FLOTUS Accused of ‘Faux Outrage’ After She Bashes Trump Impeachment Witness For Naming Her Son
    A whistleblower complaint in September brought to the attention of the world a telephone conversation between Trump and Zelensky in which Trump allegedly asked for a "favor". It later became known that Trump allegedly withheld military aid of up to $400 million.

    House Democrats quickly launched an impeachment inquiry on grounds of abuse of presidential powers and soliciting a foreign power to interfere in the US election process.

    Trump has denied claims of attempting to strong-arm Zelensky via telephone as a means of digging up dirt on a political opponent, describing his phone call with the Ukraine president as "perfect" and referring to his impeachment as another "witch hunt".

    Related:

    Oh Please Nancy, The Impeachment Inquiry is Rubbish
    Pelosi Urges Impeachment Forward, Americans Waver
    Pro-Impeachment Politicos Should be ‘Keeping That Same Energy’ in Protecting Public Programs
    ‘Sad, But Yes’: Michael Bloomberg Says President Trump Should Be Impeached
    FLOTUS Accused of ‘Faux Outrage’ After She Bashes Trump Impeachment Witness For Naming Her Son
    Tags:
    testimony, list, Whistleblower, Adam Schiff, Joe Biden, impeachment, Democrats, Republicans
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse