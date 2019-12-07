GOP Asks Nadler to Subpoena Hunter Biden, Adam Schiff and Whistleblower

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump recommended a quick US House vote on impeachment to make way for a Senate trial with a witness list that includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Adam Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Republican lawmakers from the US House Judiciary Committee asked in a letter on Friday to issue subpoenas for Hunter Biden - the son fo the former US Vice President Joe Biden, US Congressman Adam Schiff and a whistleblower - a man behind the ongoing impeachment inquiry against Trump and whose complaint alleged that the US president pushed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on 25 July to investigate the Bidens and their business dealings in Ukraine - a move that allegedly could derail one of the main Trump's political opponent ahead of the presidential election next year.

Ranking House member Doug Collins argued in the letter the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler that Adam Schiff "has permitted to testify publicly" for "those he has previously vetted and approved in a private deposition setting", stressing that Schiff prohibited Republicans or the US president "to call any additional witnesses".

Collins emphasized that "to provide context and transparency" in the ongoing impeachment inquiry " the American people deserve to hear" testimonies from Chairman Adam Schiff, the anonymous whistleblower and Hunter Biden, who is a former board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma which is now also in the epicenter of the probe.

Among other witnesses, whom Collins asks to compel to testify are also Nelli Ohr, the former contractor for the research firm Fusion GPS; Devon Archer, former board member of Burisma; An intelligence community employee who spoke with Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman About the notorious July phone call.

Last month, House Republicans compiled a list of the 8 potential witnesses who should testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, to avoid bias in the probe. The new list, made by Ranking House member slightly differs from the one drafted in November.

A whistleblower complaint in September brought to the attention of the world a telephone conversation between Trump and Zelensky in which Trump allegedly asked for a "favor". It later became known that Trump allegedly withheld military aid of up to $400 million.

House Democrats quickly launched an impeachment inquiry on grounds of abuse of presidential powers and soliciting a foreign power to interfere in the US election process.

Trump has denied claims of attempting to strong-arm Zelensky via telephone as a means of digging up dirt on a political opponent, describing his phone call with the Ukraine president as "perfect" and referring to his impeachment as another "witch hunt".