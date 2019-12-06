Pelosi Urges Impeachment Forward, Americans Waver

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network to discuss the murderers of indigenous organizer Berta Caceres being sentenced to decades in prison, how the intellectual authors of Caceres’ assassination still go free, violence perpetrated against Afro-Hondurans defending their lands against corporate interests and how US and Canadian interests profit from corruption in Honduras.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of the podcast “The Way With Anoa” to talk about the failure of the Democrats to sell impeachment to the American people, if Democrats can take their energy for impeachment into the 2020 campaign trail, and Georgia Governor Kemp appointing Atlanta businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to take over the soon to be vacated Georgia Senate seat.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the mass union strikes across France over President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to reform pension plans, how the new union-led strikes will interface with the Yellow Vest movement, the state of the political left in France, how Emanuel Macron is akin to the US' Pete Buttigieg, and the normalization of fascism across Europe.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City and Natacia Knapper, organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC, to talk about George Zimmerman suing the parents of Trayvon Martin for $100 million, the life and times of rapper and actor DMX, Pete Buttigieg's townhall interrupted by Black Lives Matter protestors, Joe Biden challenging an audience member to a push-up contest, the Obama's post-presidential legacy, and Michael Bloomberg's latest apologize for his past support of aggressive policing tactics.

