'DontMessWithMama': Pelosi's Daughter Supports Mom's 'Pray For the President' Remark

At her weekly news conference on Thursday, hours after US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that Democratic lawmakers would begin drafting the articles of impeachment against Trump, a Sinclair Broadcasting reporter asked the top Dem if she hated the president.

Pelosi responded that she does not "hate anybody", adding that she "was raised in a Catholic house. We don't hate anybody - not anybody in the world. So don't you accuse me of any [hate]".

She added that, "As a Catholic I resent you using the word 'hate' in a sentence that addresses me [...] I pray for the president all the time. So don't mess with me when it comes to words like that".

The Speaker's daughter, Christine Pelosi, later tweeted on Thursday in support of her mother, jokingly warning those who would "mess with Mama", and showing a picture of the top Dem at the news conference.

TFW giving the index finger is FAR more powerful than giving the middle finger ... #DontMessWithMama pic.twitter.com/05VI8ZG3GG — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) December 6, 2019

​The weekly news conference was much devoted to the impeachment against Trump. Pelosi branded the US president a "coward", while observing that the impeachment House Democrats launched against the president earlier this year “is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president's violation of his oath of office".

Trump tweeted back regarding Pelosi's response to the reporter, saying that he does not believe Pelosi prays for him.

Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she “prays for the President.” I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

​In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower complaint alleging that during a 25 July telephone conversation, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate allegations of the Biden's involvement in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor general who had been probing a gas firm in which son Hunter Biden sat on the board.

The White House subsequently declassified what it has claimed to be an unredacted transcript of the notorious July phone conversation. Trump denied any wrongdoing and dubbed the probe another "witch hunt" against him.