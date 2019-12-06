Pelosi: Impeachment to Stop Trump from Corrupting Election “Once Again”

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books - “The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi today gave an official statement on the status of the Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Trump. She pledged to move forward with the process, which is expected to shortly produce formal articles of impeachment.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared on the Howard Stern show and said the Russians backed Bernie Sanders, among other things, including that Bernie “hurt” her campaign. Joe Lauria, editor in chief of Consortium News, and author of the book “How I Lost, by Hillary Clinton,” joins the show.

The Trump administration is considering a significant expansion of the US military footprint in the Middle East to counter Iran, including dozens more ships, other military hardware and as many as 14,000 additional troops, US officials said. Brian and John speak with Gareth Porter, a historian, investigative journalist, and analyst specializing in US national security policy, and the author of “Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare.”

Workers in France are staging a massive general strike today against a pension reform plan pushed by the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Unions say that the proposed changes will force workers to stay in the workforce longer and leave retirees struggling to get by. Gilbert Mercier, Editor in Chief of News Junkie Post and the author of “The Orwellian Empire,” joins the show.

The House of Representatives yesterday, by a vote of 407-1, approved a bill that would heavily sanction China over allegations that it is forcibly detaining ethnic Uighurs. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration. The Chinese government reacted with outrage at this intervention into its domestic affairs, saying that Washington is sullying its counterterrorism and anti-radicalization efforts. Eugene Puryear, the host of By Any Means Necessary, which is on every day, Monday through Friday from 2:00-4:00 PM here on Radio Sputnik, joins Brian and John.

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

Usually Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is on Thursday this week about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com