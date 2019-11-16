Register
14:14 GMT +316 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Drone Phantom Dji

    'Irresponsible and Dangerous': US Lawmakers Slam TSA's Idea of Downing Any Drone Near Airports

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Last Christmas, a drone managed to ground all air traffic in London's Gatwick Airport amid the peak holiday travel season, leaving thousands of passengers waiting for authorities to down the drone and find the person controlling it. In addition, some environmental groups have recently threatened to repeat the trick in a bid to convey their message.

    The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is seeking to give its air marshals the tools and authority to down any drones that come too close to airports in the country. The measure was suggested according to a Trump administration's initiative triggered by the drone incident at the UK's Gatwick Airport last year.

    In the view of administration’s stance, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) should have been granted authority to tackle any drone-related threats, if they concerned sensitive locations, such as Customs and Border Protection or Secret Service facilities. But what the TSA is suggesting also includes airports and goes a bit too far, two Republican House members, Sam Graves and Mike Rogers stated in a letter to DHS. They also opined that TSA lacks expertise in the field to determine what should be downed and where.

    "Nobody wants drones to cause disruptions at our airports, but to hastily hand over authority to shoot down drones to an agency that doesn't have the critical knowledge or experience of how our airspace system functions is irresponsible and dangerous", the statement read.

    They further stated that air marshals, who were supposed to do the job, had a "complete absence of any experience in such matters", and hence could not be entrusted with such authority. Instead the two congressmen suggested empowering the Federal Aviation Administration with such functions.

    Phantom Drone Menace

    While incidents with drones at airports remain a rarity, a two-day grounding of aircraft at London's Gatwick Airport last year got many authorities thinking of installing anti-drone protection in the vicinity of airfields. Several days prior to Christmas in 2018 thousands of passengers were unable to leave the UK due to a single drone harassing the airport’s airfield making it too dangerous for the planes to take off or land.

    Kansai International Airport
    © Fotolia / Charusporn
    Japanese Airport's Operations Halted Twice Due to Possible Drone Sightings - Reports

    This method was later adopted by some environmental activists as well. Members of the Heathrow Pause, an off-shoot of the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion, tried to disrupt operations at one of London's biggest airports using small drones, but were prevented from doing so by the jammers installed near the airfield.

    Related:

    Germany Aims to Boost Airport Security to Prevent Gatwick-Style Drone Mayhem – Report
    Heathrow Airport Slams 'Criminal' Climate Change Activists Planning to Fly Drones To Disrupt Flights
    Passenger Jet Miraculously Misses 'Dark Coloured Drone' During Landing at Gatwick Airport
    Two Flights Diverted From Dubai Airport Over Suspected Drone Activity - Reports
    Japanese Airport's Operations Halted Twice Due to Possible Drone Sightings - Reports
    Tags:
    Department of Homeland Security (DHS), US, mini-drones, drone usage, drone
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse