Register
05:10 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky.

    US Senators Seek State Dept Docs on Hunter Biden Business Relationship With Ukraine’s Burisma

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting a trove of documents detailing contacts between the State Department and Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that hired former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

    "Recently obtained State Department emails, made public through a FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] request, indicate Burisma’s consulting firm noted ‘two high profile US citizens (including Hunter Biden as a board member) affiliated with the company’ when requesting a meeting with State Department officials to discuss the validity of the US government’s classification that their client, Burisma, was corrupt", wrote to Pompeo.

    While much of the senators' letter appears to rehash details of Burisma’s connection to both Bidens that are already public, the request for documents also appears to reflect an effort to determine whether the company hired Hunter Biden to gain access to Obama administration officials.

    In 2014, then-President Barack Obama put the elder Biden in charge of US policy toward Ukraine and Burisma named Hunter Biden to its board of directors for a reported fee of $50,000 a month, even though the younger Biden had no experience with energy issues or with Ukraine.

    The Senators' letter also seeks details on the involvement of then-Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson, Christopher Heinz, who broke off a business partnership with Hunter Biden in 2014 over objections to the Biden-Burisma relationship.

    At the time, Heinz was a partner in a consulting firm run by Hunter Biden and Devon Archer.

    The senators’ letter cites a previously released email to senior State Department officials from Heinz saying, "apparently Devon and Hunter both joined the board of Burisma and a press release went out today. I cant [sic] speak why they decided to [hire Biden and Archer], but there was no investment by our firm in their company".

    The letter continues: "Heinz has also been quoted through his spokesman as saying he ‘strongly warned Mr. Archer that working with Burisma was unacceptable' and '[t]he lack of judgment in this matter was a major catalyst for Mr. Heinz ending his business relationships with Mr. Archer and Mr. Biden".

    The Biden-Burisma relationship forms a backstory to the present House impeachment inquiry over whether President Donald Trump withheld $400 million in US aid to Ukraine to press the country to investigate the Bidens.

    House Democrats who want to impeach Trump claim the US president enlisted the help of a foreign government, in this case Ukraine, to damage Joe Biden’s attempt to run against Trump for the US presidency in 2020.

    Republicans counter as vice president, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine unless Ukraine fired a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma for corruption - something that Biden has admitted publicly.

    As a result, Republicans and Democrats appear to be feuding over evidence of scandal involving their respective presidential candidates trading US military aid to Ukraine for favors.

    Both Trump and Biden deny any connection between military aid and favors from Ukraine.

    And while the Democratic-led House pushes ahead with its Trump impeachment inquiry, with public hearings to begin next week, the Johnson-Grassley letter indicates that the Republican-led Senate has begun its own investigation of the Bidens.

    Related:

    Democrats Release First Trump Impeachment Probe Transcripts
    Indicted Giuliani Fixer Lev Parnas Willing to Work With Trump Impeachment Inquiry - Report
    Conflicting Narratives Presented in Trump Impeachment Inquiry Transcripts
    US House Committee to Hold First Open Hearings in Impeachment Inquiry Next Week - Schiff
    Impeachment Testimony Transcript From US' Top Ukraine Diplomat Bill Taylor Released
    Tags:
    Burisma, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, State Department, impeachment, Donald Trump, US Senate, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Aztec mask decorated with turquoise mosaic, 1400-1521
    Remnants of Former Glory: A Look Back at Enigmatic Aztec Civilisation
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse