Conflicting Narratives Presented in Trump Impeachment Inquiry Transcripts

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Ross, Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, to talk about Donald Trump's efforts to put the brakes on his trade war with China, the state of China's economy, and India's inability to pull its populace out of poverty like China.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Wu, Director of Policy and Campaigns, ActionAid USA to talk about the US officially leaving the Paris Climate Accord, the intersection between poverty reduction and climate justice, how to deal with climate-induced displacement, and the need to rethink our economic and legal framework in order to address climate change.

In the third segment, Sean and Eugene are joined by human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab to talk about Mahmoud Abbas calling for Palestinian elections in February, the growing frustration of younger Palestinians towards their entire electoral system, the one-state reality surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and what, if anything, will move people to support the Palestinian struggle.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the release of witness transcripts from the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, the quid pro quo nature of the IMF, the real reasons behind why Black people do not like Mayor Pete, Roger Stone goes to trial, NYC voting to adopt ranked-choice voting in municipal elections, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill resigning, and ABC News' Amy Robach claiming the station shut-down her reporting into Jeffrey Epstein.

