Testimony Transcript From US' Top Ukraine Diplomat Bill Taylor Released

The transcript and its highlights were released Wednesday afternoon by the leaders of a trio of House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump that includes the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees.

“The testimony of Ambassador Taylor - a West Point graduate, Vietnam veteran, and nonpartisan diplomat - shows how President Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine and conditioned its release, as well as a vital White House meeting, on the President of Ukraine publicly announcing investigations into debunked conspiracy theories involving the Bidens and the 2016 election," the chairs of the three committees said in a press release accompanying the documents.

“Ambassador Taylor’s testimony lays bare how this shadow foreign policy channel pursued by the President’s agent, Rudy Giuliani, with the assistance of Ambassadors Sondland and Volker, placed immense pressure on the Ukrainian government to accomplish the President’s goal. Ambassador Taylor makes clear why this military aid and continued bipartisan support for Ukraine are so critically important—and why these efforts to undermine US foreign policy for domestic political reasons were so damaging. We look forward to his public testimony," their statement continues.

The news comes the day after similar releases of testimony transcripts from US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and former US Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...