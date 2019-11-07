Impeachment Testimony of Senior State Department Official George Kent Released

The House Intelligence Committee, which is heading up the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, released on Thursday the transcript of its October 15 interview with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent.

“The testimony of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent strongly corroborates testimony from numerous other witnesses," the trio of committee chairs heading up the impeachment inquiry in the House said in a Thursday press release. "Mr. Kent affirms that he and his colleagues recognized the impropriety of pressuring Ukrainian officials to undertake politically-motivated investigations to help President Trump’s reelection prospects in 2020."

“Mr. Kent not only affirms testimony released this week by the Committees, but he also describes his contemporaneous documentation of conversations and events. Yet, the State Department and White House continue to withhold these key documents from the Committees in defiance of duly authorized subpoenas. These actions demonstrate the President’s clear obstruction of Congress and support the inference that these documents further corroborate the testimony of presidential misconduct that we have received," the committee chairs continued. “We look forward to Mr. Kent’s public testimony.”

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...