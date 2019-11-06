‘America First’ vs ‘America Alone’: Tony Blair Questions US Position in the World

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who occupied No. 10 Downing Street from 1997-2007, reflected on relations between the US and its allies, “who believe in the same democratic systems”, primarily the UK, in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

Ex-UK Prime Minister Tony Blair said that the United States must reconsider its stand in relation to its allies including Europe. He argued that there are rising concerns as to whether the US is treating itself first or in total isolation.

“The worry all the time, I think not just in Europe but outside — is where does the US stand in this slightly difficult space between ‘America First’ and ‘America Alone’?,” said Blair.

Blair pointed out that strong relations between the UK and the US can strengthen UK relations with Europe, while answering the question of whether Washington can be a reliable partner for London at the present time.

“One of the things that will be very necessary once we get our (UK) election out of the way, and once we get Brexit resolved, is that we look at how we revive that transatlantic alliance, because it’s hugely important,” said Blair.

Blair said that the alliance between the US and Europe became a necessity in the 21st century amid the rising influence of non-Western powers including China.

“It needs allies who believe in the same democratic systems to stay together,” said the former UK PM.