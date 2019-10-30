Kanye West Says Dems 'Brainwashed' Black Americans to ‘Abort Their Children’

Kanye West, who released his latest album “Jesus Is King” last week, claims Democrats have “brainwashed” African-Americans making them “abort” their children.

The rapper, 42, claimed Democrats had manipulated black US citizens for decades in an interview published on Friday as part of his promotion of the long-delayed, gospel-inspired album.

“We’re [black Americans] brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting [for] Democrats with food stamps for years", Yeezy said when asked about those who think he has turned his back on the black community.

In the same interview, with radio host Big Boy, West said black Americans are "brainwashed". "We're brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking," he said.

What are you talking about? Guns in the ’80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children … Thou shall not kill", he continued, appearing to be confusing Plan B, the morning-after pill emergency contraception, with abortions that end existing pregnancies.

At one point during the interview, West also claimed that it was racist for people to tell him he couldn't support Trump. "The most racist thing a person can tell me is that I'm supposed to choose something based on my race", he said.

West drew some criticism last year after he openly embraced Trump and was seen sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat. The rapper, however, said he was not afraid to lose his audience.

“I’m only afraid of my daddy, God. I done been 15 years. I’m telling you that God is showing you that you can have your own thoughts, bro. I been canceled before", he said.