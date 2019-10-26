Kanye West Mocked After He Calls His Support for Trump ‘God's Practical Joke to All Liberals’

In the past couple of years, the 42-year-old rap star has preferred to back Donald Trump, including during a meeting with the US President in the Oval Office in October 2018, and in December 2016 at Trump Tower in New York City, following the latter's election victory.

US rapper and music icon Kanye West has claimed that his support for US President Donald Trump can be seen as God's desire to poke fun at liberals.

“This shows you that God is hilarious. […] God has got a sense of humour. Liberals love art, right, and now, I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It's just not even a question anymore at this point. It's just a fact, right?" West said during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Beats 1 radio on Friday.

He went even further by asserting that “for the greatest artist in human existence to put a red [MAGA, or Make America Great Again] hat on was God's practical joke on all liberals”.

Netizens were immediately there, with almost all of them mincing no words when slamming the rap star and husband of Kim Kardashian over his remarks.

“Dude has completely lost his mind”, one user twitted, while another argued that West is “sick and “really needs help”.

One more user berated the rapper for “clown behaviour”, in what was opposed by several netizens who praised West for “good music” and “delusional but definitely entertaining” remarks.

During the interview, West also made splash by predicting that he will “one day become President of the United States” and claiming that when he wins the election he "will remember […] any founder that didn't have the capacity to understand culturally what we're doing,” an apparent nod to Facebook and Twitter bosses, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, respectively.

West first announced his intention to launch a presidential bid during an appearance at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, declaring “I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”

On the other hand, he had repeatedly indicated his support for Trump, including during an Oval Office meeting with the US President last October, when West defended his right to wear the red MAGA hat representing Trump's campaign.