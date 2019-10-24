Register
01:08 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, of Calif., speaks to the media as he returns to a closed door meeting where Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, testifies as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

    Republicans Storm, Shut Down Confidential Hearing In Protest of Trump Impeachment

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    290
    Subscribe

    House Democrats are moving forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, gathering information and testimony regarding the president's alleged abuse of power in regards to Ukraine.

    House Republicans on Wednesday forced their way into a closed-door hearing in opposition to lawmakers questioning a Defence Department official regarding the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, briefly shutting the meeting down. 

    Republican lawmakers, including leader figures like House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, convened outside the room where the meeting was being held, informing reporters that they would attempt to enter the closed-door deposition on Trump's impeachment.

    Outside the hearing room, Scalise told reporters: “The fact that Adam Schiff won't even let the press in — you can't even go in and see what's going on in that room"

    "Voting members of Congress are being denied access from being able to see what's happening behind these closed doors, where they're trying to impeach the president of the United States with a one-sided set of rules, they call the witnesses”.

    Laura Cooper, US deputy assistant secretary of Defence for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, was the official being questioned at the Trump impeachment hearing.

    According to the Hill, lawmakers claim House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff left the room with Cooper and postponed the interview indefinitely in response to the Republican's action.

    Democratic Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly confirmed that the interview was postponed and that the Democrats were “consulting [with the] Sargent at Arms".

    Following the incident, Republican Lindsey Graham distanced himself from the group saying “that’s not the way to do it” with regard to the actions of the GOP House members, according to a report by The Associated Press. 

    However he did clarify that he did not like the process being conducted behind closed doors and demanded that transcripts of all impeachment inquiry interviews be made available to the public.

    Some of those who occupied the hearing room were in possession of cellphones, a violation of the rules of the so-called Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF). This led to Democrats being angered by GOP lawmakers who brought in the "Russian and Chinese" to a confidential sitting via mobile phones, according to Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell.

    Republican Mark Meadows from North Carolina, a member of the Oversight Committee and a supporter of the president, said that concerns over cellphones were exaggerated. 

    “There's no cameras or phones in the SCIF, so I think that those phones actually went in, just because everybody went in,” Meadows told reporters. “I can tell you I actually collected phones and brought them back out. You certainly want a secure environment but at the same time I think everybody wants to hear exactly what's going on”. 

    The representatives attempting to enter the interview do not sit on the committees involved in the Trump impeachment process and are  barred from all inquest gatherings.

    This incident comes after Trump urged Republicans on Monday to “get tougher and fight” the rapidly-developing impeachment inquiry launched by the House of Representatives.

    Impeachment proceedings began on 24 September, by House Democrats after a complaint was issued by a whistleblower who claimed that during a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July, Trump allegedly attempted to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

    Allegations of corruption against Joe Biden concern whether he intentionally had a Ukraine attorney general removed to prevent an investigation into his son and Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

    Related:

    Trump’s Impeachment Woes Amplified by GOP’s Inability to ‘Keep Message Discipline’
    Dem. Rep. on ‘Impeachment’ Committee Allegedly Had ‘Throuple’ Relationship With Staffer – Report
    Twitter Erupts as Trump Calls Impeachment a 'Lynching', Promises Dems Will Taste Their Own Medicine
    Twitter Afire Over Video of 'Grandma Winnie' Asking to Impeach Trump for Her Birthday
    Tags:
    Ukraine, Republicans, Democrats, impeachment, Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse