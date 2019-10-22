Register
14:16 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump waves to the crowd before exiting a campaign rally at U.S. Bank Arena, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.

    Trump Urges Republicans to ‘Get Tougher’ Amid Criticism From Own Party Members – Report

    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Donald Trump experienced strong backlash from both Democrats and some Republicans following his offer to host the next G7 summit at his Trump National Doral golf resort in Florida and the ongoing impeachment inquiry into the US president’s dealings with Ukraine.

    US President Donald Trump addressed members of the Republican Party during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday, following the escalating impeachment inquiry and criticism that he is currently facing from some GOP representatives, saying, as quoted by The Hill, that the party has to “get tougher”.

    “Republicans have to get tougher and fight”, Trump said during the meeting, as quoted by the media outlet. “We have some that are great fighters, but they have to get tougher and fight because the Democrats are trying to hurt the Republican Party for the election”.

    Discord Over G7 Summit Host Location

    The message comes following a wave of criticism against Donald Trump from both Democrats and several Republicans over an array of matters, including an ongoing impeachment inquiry, the US pull-out of troops from Syria, the subsequent launch of a military offensive by Turkey in the Middle Eastern country, as well as POTUS’ decision to hold the next G7 summit at the Doral resort in Florida, which belongs to his family.

    The last point has been particularly criticised by a number of Republican Party members – including former Governors Bill Weld and Mark Sanford, who are currently running as GOP presidential candidates in the 2020 election. They found Trump’s proposal to hold the international conference at his Miami property to be in breach of the Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution, which prohibits the president from accepting payments from foreign countries. Some Republican lawmakers, such as Representatives Fred Upton and Pete King, also warned Trump about potential backlash that he might experience following the decision.

    Ongoing Impeachment Probe

    Although the decision to host the G7 summit at the Trump National Doral was later reversed by POTUS, there remained some other potential sources of disagreement between the president and members of the Republican Party, including the ongoing impeachment probe into Trump’s alleged pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s involvement in the country’s internal affairs. ​A formal probe against POTUS was launched by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives in late September, following a whistleblower complaint. Donald Trump vehemently denied the allegations, while the Ukrainian president later said that he had not been “pushed” into anything.

    The new wave of criticism against the US president arose last week following remarks by acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who said and then denied that Trump had sought a quid pro quo by using a US aid package as leverage over Ukraine in return for an investigation of the hacking of the Democratic Party’s servers during the 2016 presidential election. This was strongly criticised by some Republicans, including Francis Rooney, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which is one of the panels leading the probe, who told CNN over the weekend that it was “certainly quite clear right now” that some actions had been taken to get Ukraine “do some of these things”.

    While some GOP members have not ruled out the possibility of supporting impeachment proceedings, most Republicans who were summoned to participate in depositions in relation to the inquiry strongly backed Donald Trump, with the president’s allies in the House Freedom Caucus forcing a vote on a resolution to censure Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

    “This is about impeaching the president of the United States 13 months before an election because they’re afraid that he’s going to win in 2020”, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and former Freedom Caucus chairman, Jim Jordan, said on Monday. “That’s what this is about”.

    Trump recently said that his approval rating in the Republican Party had reached 95%.

    Tags:
    impeachment, Mick Mulvaney, United States, Democratic Party, Republican Party, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse