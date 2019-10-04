Biden and Burisma Gas Company May be Linked to Around 15 Cases - Ukraine's Prosecutor General

Back in 2016, former Vice President Joe Biden publicly admitted to having threatened Ukrainian authorities with pulling $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor in charge of the case against his son.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General stated Friday that Hunter Biden and Burisma energy exploration and production company may be linked to around 15 criminal cases.

In late-September, Donald Trump found himself in the center of a scandal as House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against him, accusing the US president of trying to illegally get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to restart an investigation into the potentially illegal activities of former Vice President Joe Biden's son.

Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic Party presidential nomination for the 2020 election, publicly admitted in 2016 to having threatened Ukrainian authorities with pulling $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor in charge of the case against his son.

Besides Ukraine, Trump has also called on China to investigate any corrupt business dealings during Joe Biden's tenure that involved his son.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW