Register
00:37 GMT +319 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    CNN Center

    Trump Campaign Prepares to Sue CNN Over Bias Exposed by Project Veritas Videos

    CC BY 2.0 / red, white, and black eyes forever / CNN Center
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Following the publication by Project Veritas of videos of secretly recorded CNN executives discussing their network’s prioritization of anti-Trump coverage, US President Donald Trump’s campaign has threatened the network with legal action. In a Wednesday letter, Trump attorney Charles Harder accused CNN of violating the Lanham Act.

    Earlier this week, conservative “guerrilla journalism” outlet Project Veritas published its latest batch of surreptitiously recorded videos showing CNN executives bragging about their left-leaning bias as they prioritize anti-Trump news items in daily editorial meetings. Now, Trump’s legal counsel claims the network violated the Lanham Act “by constituting misrepresentations to the public, to your advertisers, and to others” to distribute “truly fair and balanced” news.

    "Your own employees appear to state that CNN is focused on trying to 'take down President Trump,' driven by a 'personal vendetta' that Mr. Zucker purportedly has against him, rather than reporting the news in an objective manner," Harder wrote in a four-page letter to CNN, referring to CNN President Jeff Zucker. "In the Footage, your employees appear to state that CNN attempts to make its reporting appear neutral and unbiased, when in fact its reporting is far from neutral and highly biased against the President."

    “Accordingly, my clients intend to file legal action against you, to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunctive relief, reimbursement of legal costs, and all other available legal and equitable remedies, to the maximum extent permitted by law,” Harder notes.

    The potentially damning footage was recorded by now-former CNN employee Cary Poarch, who told Fox News’ “Hannity” on Monday that he made the recordings because the network was “pumping out propaganda.” Poarch left CNN as a result of the recordings.

    In one of the videos of a morning editorial meeting, Zucker torpedoes a “really good and important story” about the Department of Homeland Security in order to make room for more anti-Trump coverage.

    “I don’t think we should move on from shooting migrants at the border in the legs and considering having, you know, alligators and snakes in the moat,” Zucker tells his staff in the video. “I know there is 7,000 impeachment stories and I’m the one that’s saying we should just stay on impeachment, but when … a story of this magnitude comes up and you can objectively say, 'You’re out of your mind,' you should do it and say, 'You’re out of your mind,'" referring to Trump and ways to ridicule him.

    “Even though we’re totally left-leaning … we don’t want to admit it,” a man identified by Project Veritas as CNN Field Operations Manager Patrick Davis says to Poarch in another video. “We could be so much better than what we are … we’re supposed to be middle of the road.”

    In another clip, a man identified as Floor Manager Mike Brevna tells him, “It’s the Trump Network, dog. It’s like everything is all Trump. They not even thinking about it, they not even thinking about anybody else … It’s so sad, because there’s so much news going on out there, but they don’t cover none of it.”

    “Jeff Zucker, basically the president of CNN, has a personal vendetta against Trump… it’s not gonna be positive for Trump. [Zucker] hates him. He’s going to be negative,” a person identified by Project Veritas as CNN Media Coordinator Nick Neville says.

    "The aforementioned examples are merely the tip of the iceberg of the evidence my clients have accumulated over recent years," continues Harder in the Wednesday letter. "We also expect substantial additional information about CNN’s wrongful practices to become known in the coming days and weeks.”

    “Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by so-called 'mainstream' news, as the current situation,” Harder wrote. “Statements like ‘excellence in journalism,’ ‘most trusted source for news and information,’ ‘commitment to the truth and to facts’ and ‘truly fair and balanced’ are statements that would be widely considered throughout the journalism community and news industry as journalism that complies with industry-accepted codes of ethics, including the Society for Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics.”

    Trump has pointedly derided CNN over the years as “Fake News” and as being guilty of “unfair reporting.” In one incident last November, he infamously revoked CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta’s press pass after Acosta aggressively pressed the president during a press conference, refusing to surrender the microphone. Acosta’s pass was restored two weeks later, and he later wrote a book about Trump titled “Enemy of the People” before resigning in July.

    CNN’s Friday response was laconic: "This is nothing more than a desperate PR stunt and doesn't merit a response,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    Related:

    Trump Hits Back at CNN After Channel Says Alabama Was in the Way of Hurricane Dorian
    CNN Anchor Eggs on War With Iran, Asks Why Trump ‘Balks’ at Military Retaliation
    Tulsi Gabbard Slams CNN, NYT at Dem Debate for ‘Completely Despicable Smears’ Over Syria, Russia
    Tags:
    "fake news", lawsuit, media bias, Project Veritas, Donald Trump, CNN
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse