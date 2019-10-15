‘Hate Trump Train:’ Project Veritas Drops Shock Leaks Claimed to Expose CNN’s Anti-POTUS ‘Crusade’

The conservative investigative journalist group has spoken to a purported former CNN staffer, who provided recordings of conference calls which he claims expose CNN’s anti-Trump bias, but most importantly, expose what ordinary CNN employees think about the imposed editorial agenda.

Project Veritas has come up with bombshell “undercover recordings” made by a “whistleblower” from CNN that captured his purported colleagues proving the network’s anti-Trump bias.

More specifically, they showcased a man who is claimed to be CNN President Jeff Zucker telling top editors to focus solely on impeachment while disregarding other important news. CNN hasn’t yet commented on the substance of the report.

In the clip, uploaded to social media by the conservative watchdog group’s James O'Keefe, who dubs himself a “guerrilla journalist", with an “#ExposeCNN” hashtag, an alleged CNN staffer, satellite uplink technician Cary Poarch, said he had made up his mind to put on a hidden camera due to his employer’s serious bias, and that he secretly recorded his boss Zucker’s 9 a.m. rundown conference calls because the network had been “pumping out propaganda".

Poarch remarked, as cited by Project Veritas, that he merely wanted “the news to be what they used to be – news-and not infotainment or a game show or chasing the ratings".

“CNN purports it to be facts first and that’s clearly not the case", Poarch stated resolutely, adding idiomatically:

“I noticed after… that there was a strong group-think that permeated through the halls and that everyone was on board the ‘I hate Trump Train'".

Poarch referred to his CNN position as a “dream job”-turned “nightmare".

The video, which O’Keefe claimed to be the first one in an upcoming series of clips widely promoted with teasers and snippets, also sported a person identified as a CNN media coordinator Nick Neville being covertly recorded commenting on the Zucker-Trump relationship:

“Jeff Zucker, basically the president of CNN, has a personal vendetta against Trump… it’s not gonna be positive for Trump. [Zucker] hates him. He’s going to be negative", the person identified as Neville said in the highly edited video.

The same person also said that many CNN employees want to err on the side of “journalistic integrity” but “big boss” Zucker will “f----ing tell you what to do". “You have to like… to a certain extent, you have to follow his verdict", the man said. “He’s like had an ongoing feud with Trump… he’s had an ongoing feud with Trump since The Apprentice".

Another purported CNN employee, allegedly a media coordinator, Christian Sierra, weighed in saying that “everyone at the network” complains about the ubiquitous anti-Trump rhetoric and the forced task of only covering Trump and his impeachment inquiry “all day".

POTUS Trump has been embroiled in an impeachment inquiry at the hands of House Democrats for his widely debated phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.

He has been accused of compelling a foreign leader to join efforts with the US to investigate an alleged corruption scheme involving his domestic contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter, with a whistleblower arguing it was in exchange for the continuation of military aid to Ukraine. Trump and his fellow Republicans have, however, denied the allegations outright, arguing no quid pro quo was implied, based on the transcript of the call, with Zelensky saying that no pressure had been exerted on him.