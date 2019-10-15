Register
14:31 GMT +315 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and producer Harvey Weinstein attend the TIME 100 Gala, TIME'S 100 Most Influential People In The World, cocktail party at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2012 in New York City

    Clinton's 2016 Campaign Accepted Help From Harvey Weinstein to Get Rid of Sanders, US Author Claims

    © AFP 2019 / Larry Busacca
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    A representative for the film mogul, who has been charged with numerous sex offences, has dismissed the report, while admitting that Harvey Weinstein did indeed support Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, including financially.

    The office of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign accepted help from accused sex offender Harvey Weinstein, who tried to assist the Democratic frontrunner in getting rid of her main competition in the primaries, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, US journalist Ronan Farrow claims in his new book "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators".

    Harvey Weinstein speaks at the UBS 40th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference in New York, NY, US, on December 5, 2012
    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    Harvey Weinstein speaks at the UBS 40th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference in New York, NY, US, on December 5, 2012

    Farrow cites a reported email exchange between Weinstein and an unnamed campaign official, in which the film producer supposedly argued that Sanders' attempt to reach out to Latino and African-American voters must be stopped. He allegedly sent the official an article criticising Sanders as a candidate, apparently thinking it would help Clinton's campaign undermine the Vermont senator’s outreach. The campaign official is said to have thanked Weinstein for the "idea" and promised to "forward some creative".

    Weinstein's representative reacted to the report in response to a request from Fox News, calling the episode described in the book a "dramatic fictional tale" made from an "amalgamation of unrelated pieces of information".

    "His information is flawed, his 'facts' are inaccurate and his intention was to sell a novel, not break real news", Weinstein's spokesperson said.

    The film producer's representative, however, confirmed that Weinstein was a "staunch supporter" of Clinton's presidential bid and did help raise money for her 2016 campaign.

    Clinton recently faced criticism from actress Rose McGowan, who became a poster girl for the MeToo movement that was sparked by revelations of Weinstein's alleged sexual offences. McGowan slammed Clinton after the politician’s publicist reportedly contacted Farrow to express concern about his new book. Farrow, who is behind bringing the film mogul's alleged crimes to light, suggested that Weinstein had tried to pressure him by using his ties with Clinton.

    "I can’t believe I used to support her. I guess predators are her style. Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims? And what about [Harvey Weinstein's] victims? No? Didn’t think so", McGowan stated in a series of tweets.

    Following the revelations about his alleged numerous sexual misconducts, Weinstein faced multiple accusations and was charged with "rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct" involving two women in May 2018. He was arrested, but later released on bail. One of the charges was dropped by a judge later and the remaining ones will be reviewed at a trial, which is scheduled to take place on 6 January 2020.

    Related:

    Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Mln Deal With His Accusers and Creditors - Reports
    ‘No Deal’: Lawyer for Harvey Weinstein Victim Refutes Reports of Deal
    Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Indictment Prior to Sexual Assault Trial
    Disney Vows to 'Vigorously' Fight Actress Paz de la Huerta’s Updated Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein
    Meghan Markle Snubs Palace, Hires Hollywood PR Gurus Who Worked With Weinstein – Report
    Tags:
    Bernie Sanders, report, 2016 presidential election, US, Harvey Weinstein, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse