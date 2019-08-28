Register
09:06 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Disney Vows to 'Vigorously' Fight Actress Paz de la Huerta’s Updated Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    US
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    0 01

    In 2018 Actress Paz de la Huerta filed a lawsuit, claiming that she was raped twice by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who threatened to wreck her career, and subsequently suffered damages from lost contracts.

    Actress Paz de la Huerta has updated her sexual assault lawsuit against former Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein to add The Walt Disney Company, its CEO Bob Iger, and former chairman Michael Eisner, to her initial complaint, reports Fox Business.

    Disney is gearing up to fight the allegations.

    “The Weinsteins operated and managed their business with virtual autonomy. There is absolutely no legal basis for claims against the company and we will defend against them vigorously", the company said in a statement released to Fox Business.

    Disney purchased Miramax in 1993, and separated from movie mogul brothers Harvey and Bob Weinstein in 2005.

    The new version of the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles County’s Superior Court, states Iger and Eisner “made a series of decisions that allowed a range of actions by Harvey Weinstein that unacceptably harmed certain employees of Miramax".

    “Following the departure of Harvey Weinstein and Robert Weinstein from their positions as executives of Miramax in 2005, Iger made no effort to identify or remediate harms by Harvey Weinstein to current or former employees of Disney-Miramax", says the statement by attorneys representing de la Huerta, according to reporting by Deadline.

    In the original version of the lawsuit filed last year by the actress, she claimed she was raped twice by Weinstein who had also unleashed a campaign of harassment that harmed her career.

    De la Huerta seeks $60 million in damages as she insists she lost out on lucrative contracts with HBO and Lionsgate for two separate projects.

    Original Lawsuit

    The first version of the sexual assault lawsuit was filed in the wake of Weinstein’s reportedly predatory behaviour towards the actress after their encounter during the filming of “The Cider House Rules".

    Paz de la Huerta starred in the film, produced by Miramax which was run by Weinstein but owned by Disney at the time. Eisner was chairman of Disney.

    More than a decade later, in December 2010, de la Huerta says she and Weinstein were both attending a party for The Weinstein Company film “Blue Valentine” in New York City.

    The “Boardwalk Empire” actress claims Weinstein, her neighbour at the time, offered her a ride home and “insisted on” coming up to her apartment to avoid discussing business and personal matters in the lobby.

    The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, said that once inside de la Huerta’s apartment, Weinstein threatened to damage her career if she did not submit to sex, then forced himself on her and raped her.

    In another alleged incident in 2011 the actress was handed a note asking her to go to Weinstein's room at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

    The actress says Weinstein opened the door dressed in a bathrobe and offered her a "threesome" with another woman.
    De la Huerta described Weinstein as very angry when she told him to leave her alone and left.

     

    Related:

    Fans Call Upon Robert Downey Jr to Save Spider-Man Amid Sony-Disney Debacle
    Mulan Star Skips Disney’s D23 Expo After Facing Boycott for Backing Hong Kong Police
    Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Mln Deal With His Accusers and Creditors - Reports
    ‘No Deal’: Lawyer for Harvey Weinstein Victim Refutes Reports of Deal
    Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Indictment Prior to Sexual Assault Trial
    Tags:
    sexual assault, actress, Bob Iger, lawsuit, Paz de la Huerta, Miramax, Harvey Weinstein, Disney
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse