Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Mln Deal With His Accusers and Creditors - Reports

The producer still faces criminal charges over sex crimes in New York and is expected to go on trial this September.

Famous producer Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual misconduct, has reached a tentative settlement to resolve his lawsuits, media reported Thursday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing the proposed settlement, which is yet to be finalised, the movie mogul will pay about $30 million to the plaintiffs, while other $14 million will cover legal fees.

"For the first time, as of yesterday…we now have an economic agreement in principle that is supported by the plaintiffs, the [New York attorney general's] office, the defendants and all of the insurers", Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio co-founder Bob Weinstein told Judge Mary Walrath, according to the newspaper.

The first accusations against Weinstein emerged in October 2017, following media reports about his alleged assaults. Dozens of women claimed he had raped or sexually assaulted them, starting a campaign that gave rise to the #MeToo movement in the United States. They also sued The Weinstein Company and Miramax for being aware of the producer's alleged conduct, helping him to threaten and pay off victims.