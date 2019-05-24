Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Mln Deal With His Accusers and Creditors - Reports

Famous producer Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual misconduct, has reached a tentative settlement to resolve his lawsuits, media reported Thursday.
According to The Wall Street Journal, citing the proposed settlement, which is yet to be finalised, the movie mogul will pay about $30 million to the plaintiffs, while other $14 million will cover legal fees.
"For the first time, as of yesterday…we now have an economic agreement in principle that is supported by the plaintiffs, the [New York attorney general's] office, the defendants and all of the insurers", Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio co-founder Bob Weinstein told Judge Mary Walrath, according to the newspaper.
