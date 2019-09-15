At Least 22 Injured After Three-Story Deck Collapses in New Jersey – Report

Multiple ambulances and a large number of firefighters were dispatched to rescue people trapped under three-stories of decking that reduced itself to a pile of beams and splintered wood.

A three-level deck collapsed in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday, leaving 22 injured, including three children. The collapse reportedly happened at around 6 pm during the annual New Jersey Firemen’s Convention which attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town, according to Fox News.

"I was sitting on the deck up there, and I heard this noise, so I turned and looked and saw the whole thing caving in," a witness from across the street told reporters. "I saw two women running and screaming. It was horrible."

Wildwood Major Collapse E baker Ave Structural collapse with multiple injuries & entrapment. USAR and Medivac. 4 Story Frame decks collapsed. Serious Injuries. NJFiremans Convention this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Vvl9SCWGHu — NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) September 15, 2019

​The Cape May Regional Health System reported 21 people hospitalized after the incident, and eleven patients – including the children – were released by 10 pm, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Staeger. At least one person was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Boston 25 News reports.

Second alarm Wildwood New Jersey multiple decks collapse https://t.co/I90B95bVoH — Harry Duffy (@harduf63) September 14, 2019

​No deaths were reported, but the condition of those remaining hospitalized remains unknown.

According to Boston 25, the three decks were topped by a fourth-floor overhang. The overhanging floor appeared intact after the lower floors pancaked on each other.

LATEST ON WILDWOOD DECK COLLAPSE: Officials say at least 21 injured, three are children.



Being treated at Cape May Regional Health System.



Information still trickling in.@6abc pic.twitter.com/DtuMQKTyP8 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) September 15, 2019

​Wildwood Fire Chief Daniel Speigel said authorities would not make an official statement on Saturday, as the cleanup and investigation are still in process. More information will likely appear on Sunday, he said.