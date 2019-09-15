Video: Virginia Police Respond to Alleged Shooting at Arlington's Ballston Quarter Mall

The Arlington County Office of Emergency Management said that a possible shooting took place on Saturday night at the Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington, Virginia.

The Office has recommended avoiding the area.

INCIDENT: Possible Shooting

LOCATION:4238 Wilson Bl - Ballston Common Mall

According to police, at 8:42 p.m. local time, police responded to a report of a possible shooting inside a movie theatre at the Ballston Quarter.

According to police, at 8:42 p.m. local time, police responded to a report of a possible shooting inside a movie theatre at the Ballston Quarter.

Social media users shared video they claim is from the scene.

Social media users shared video they claim is from the scene.

According to Arlington police, there is no evidence of a shooting or any victims in the theatre. The area, however, remains locked down.

POLICE ACTIVITY:

According to Arlington police, there is no evidence of a shooting or any victims in the theatre. The area, however, remains locked down.

Reports of the alleged shooting prompted local panic and a large police presence.

