Video: Virginia Police Respond to Alleged Shooting at Arlington's Ballston Quarter Mall

The Office has recommended avoiding the area.
INCIDENT: Possible Shooting— Arlington Alert (@arlingtonalert) September 15, 2019
LOCATION:4238 Wilson Bl - Ballston Common Mall
IMPACT: Police are on the scene of a possible shooting inside of the mall. Avoid the area.
According to police, at 8:42 p.m. local time, police responded to a report of a possible shooting inside a movie theatre at the Ballston Quarter.
Social media users shared video they claim is from the scene.
Report of active shooter at #Ballston Quarter in #Arlington. Regal Cinema workers seen running away from theater. Police swarming scene. pic.twitter.com/v8mKWDw09E— Jason Surbey (@JasonSurbey) September 15, 2019
BREAKING: Possible shooter in the Ballston area in Arlington. Avoid area. #ballston #arlington #breaking pic.twitter.com/sLNzzRZPBX— Laura Sejas (@LauraSejasMedia) September 15, 2019
According to Arlington police, there is no evidence of a shooting or any victims in the theatre. The area, however, remains locked down.
POLICE ACTIVITY:— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) 15 September 2019
At approx 8:42 pm police responded to the report of a possible shooting inside a movie theatre at the Ballston Quarter. The investigation has not located any evidence of a shooting or any victims. The theatre remains in shelter in place while we conduct a search.
Reports of the alleged shooting prompted local panic and a large police presence.
