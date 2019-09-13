Presidential Directive: US First Couple Warn Son Barron Not to Vape Amid Trump's Ban on E-Cigarettes

Donald Trump announced a move to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes in the US on Wednesday, following a number of vaping-related deaths. The president also raised concerns over children expressing their desire “to vape” to their parents.

Donald Trump has given paternal advice to America’s “First Son” Barron Trump, who is currently 13 years old, by warning him about the dangers of vaping, the US president told reporters on the White House lawn before departing for Baltimore on Thursday.

“We haven’t told him anything except, ‘Don’t vape. Don’t vape'", said Trump when replying to a reporter’s question whether he and Melania had discussed e-cigarettes with their son. “We don’t like vaping. I don’t like vaping”.

The comments follow the president’s and US health secretary’s Wednesday announcement that Washington would ban the sale of flavoured electronic cigarettes and vape juices for companies without the necessary federal approval. This, however, could take more than a year.

Donald Trump also earlier commented on his wife’s involvement in the issue, by briefly touching upon Melania’s concern over their son’s possible vaping habits in the future - although referring to Barron in what some found to be an “odd” way.

“We can’t allow people get sick, and we can’t have our youth be so affected… and that’s how the first lady got involved. She’s got a son, together, that is a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it", he said during his Oval Office press conference on Wednesday.

Trump also added that he was worried about kids around the country coming home to announce their intentions to vape to their parents.

The first lady earlier launched her “Be Best” platform focusing on children’s health and anti-addiction measures. She has been an outspoken opponent of the use of e-cigarettes.

Data shows a high usage of flavored e-cigarettes among our youth. It's our responsibility as parents to understand the dangers that come from vaping. Our Administration supports the removal of flavored e-cigarettes from stores until they're approved by @US_FDA. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/02O5waTgIj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 11, 2019

The move to ban vaping, which until now has been considered a healthier alternative to tobacco cigarettes, is related to the 6 deaths and around 450 reported lung-related diseases around the US that the country’s dederal health authorities believe to be linked to vaping.