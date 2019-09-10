NOAA Agrees With Trump Alabama Dorian Forecast After Threats of Firings – Report

The US Commerce Secretary threatened the administration of the NOAA with firings to make the Agency change its forecast, some sources claimed, although conflicting claims say this never happened.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) changed its forecast regarding the effect Hurricane Dorian would have on Alabama after US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross personally intervened and threatened to fire the political staff of the service, The New York Times reported Monday.

On Friday, the NOAA issued a statement disavowing an earlier forecast which said that the state of Alabama was not at risk. The Agency’s initial forecast contradicted a tweet posted by US President Donald Trump who warned on 1 September that Alabama would be hit “harder than anticipated.”

In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

​Minutes after the tweet, the Birmingham office of the National Weather Service doubled down on the initial forecast, tweeting that “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from Dorian.”

“We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane Dorian will be felt across Alabama,” the Birmingham office tweeted.

Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019

​On Wednesday, Trump doubled down on his prediction regarding the hurricane, offering a map published by the NOAA that showed Alabama in the danger zone.

On Friday, Ross reportedly called NOAA acting administrator Neil Jacobs and demanded that the Agency fix the contradiction with the president, the Times report said, citing three anonymous sources.

According to sources, Jacobs objected to the demand, but Ross threatened to fire the political staff of the agency. Unlike government career staff, political staff are appointed by the administration. Jacobs, as well as his aides, are part of the political staff. Apparently, the alleged threat hit the spot because on Friday the agency disavowed the predictions of the Birmingham office.

The step sparked outrage, with some claiming the agency was ‘bent’ for political purposes. However, some claim the entire story never took place. A senior source in the administration, whose identity is undisclosed, opined that the NOAA simply acted responsibly and corrected an incorrect forecast. The official claimed that it was the Birmingham office who was motivated by politics and a desire to embarrass the president at the cost of American safety.

Still, this Monday, the National Weather Service director Louis W. Uccellini praised the work of the Birmingham office and said staff members acted “with one thing in mind, public safety” when they contradicted Trump’s claims.

Following the passage of Hurricane Dorian, Alabama was spared its damaging winds, while neither the White House nor the Commerce Department provided comments on administration involvement in the NOAA Friday statement.