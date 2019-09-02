Comedian Kevin Hart Reportedly Hospitalized With Major Back Injuries After Car Crash

It’s a miracle all three persons in the car survived the crash which reportedly took the vintage Plymouth some 10 feet off the road. The vintage car was completely wrecked as a result of the incident.

US comedian Kevin Hart has suffered a serious back injury as a result of a car crash which happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, on Mulholland Highway in southern California, a People report says.

According to the report, Hart was riding as a passenger in his newly-bought vintage 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, when the driver, Jared Black, lost control and veered off the road, crashing through wooden fencing directly into the abyss below.

Judging by photos posted online, it is a miracle that everyone in the car survived the crash: the roof and the windshield are completely crushed, and the car’s front end is an indiscernible mess.

KEVIN HART SURVIVED THIS DAMAGING CAR ACCIDENT WITH SERIOUS BACK INJURIES... SAYING MANY PRAYERS FOR HIM AND HIS FRIEND 🙏🙏🙏 TMROCK 📸 💦 pic.twitter.com/PeCZLUbdFG — TINA MARIE MONTGOMERY (@TheMommaBear54) September 1, 2019

​The police say Black, who also suffered “major back injuries,” was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of crash. Rebecca Broxtermann, Black’s bride and Hart’s wife’s personal trainer, survived the incident unscathed.

Hart and Black were taken to different hospitals for medical attention.

Hart bought the blue classic US Plymouth Barracuda muscle car this July as a birthday present to himself, People report says, making a boasting Instagram about his new ride, which he named “Menace.”

“I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home ‘Menace’ #MuscleCarLover,” he wrote,” he wrote at the time.