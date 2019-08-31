Video: French Formula Two Racer Anthoine Hubert Dies in Belgian Grand Prix Crash

The Formula 2 race was cancelled after a deadly accident at Raidillon when Juan Manuel Correa hit Anthoine Hubert at speed after the French racer's car had crashed into a barrier.

French Formula Two racing driver Anthoine Hubert, 22, has died in a crash at Spa-Francorchamps course in Belgium, the International Automobile Federation (IAF) says.

The moment of the accident was caught on camera during a live broadcast of the race.

Hele heftige crash tijdens F2 in Spa. 😮😢 Toevallig live gefilmd. pic.twitter.com/fwVmS67vLp — Marcel van Leest (@ThomasRutger) August 31, 2019

​Medics arrived at the scene promptly but, according to an IAF statement, Hubert 'succumbed to his injuries and passed away at 18:35.'

Juan Manuel Correa suffered leg fractures in the crash and is in a stable condition at the CHU hospital in Liege, the FIA added.

Netizens have been sending their condolences over Hubert's tragic death.

