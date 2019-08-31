Video: French Formula Two Racer Anthoine Hubert Dies in Belgian Grand Prix Crash

French Formula Two racing driver Anthoine Hubert, 22, has died in a crash at Spa-Francorchamps course in Belgium, the International Automobile Federation (IAF) says.
The moment of the accident was caught on camera during a live broadcast of the race.
Hele heftige crash tijdens F2 in Spa. 😮😢 Toevallig live gefilmd. pic.twitter.com/fwVmS67vLp— Marcel van Leest (@ThomasRutger) August 31, 2019
Medics arrived at the scene promptly but, according to an IAF statement, Hubert 'succumbed to his injuries and passed away at 18:35.'
Juan Manuel Correa suffered leg fractures in the crash and is in a stable condition at the CHU hospital in Liege, the FIA added.
Netizens have been sending their condolences over Hubert's tragic death.
I cannot believe that I am writing this tweet. I was extremely fortunate to meet Anthoine Hubert in Disneyland Paris for one of the Renault Showcase as he was the first driver to take part in the Lights, Moteurs, Action Stunt Show. RIP Anthoine 😥🏎💖 pic.twitter.com/2QDYHB8bUF— Georgina 🌈 (@FormulaFanGirl) August 31, 2019
Racing is, and always will be, dangerous, but understanding the inherent danger doesn’t take away the shock when something tragic occurs. Rest In Peace Anthoine Hubert.— Scott (@Sc0ttDoesntKnow) August 31, 2019
Today at Spa, the world has lost a driver who had potential to rise to the top of the F2. Sadly, he did not survive his injuries after a horrible crash in Le Radillion. Antoine Hubert was 22 years old.— Maarten Lunenborg (@Mlunenborg) August 31, 2019
