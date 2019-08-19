At Least 1 Person Killed, 8 Injured in Car Crash in Russia's Siberia - Emergency Services

KRASNOYARSK, Russia (Sputnik) - One person has been killed and eight injured in a car crash in Russia's Novosibirsk Region, according to local emergency services.

"[Eight] people were injured as a result of a minibus crashing, one person was killed", a representative from the agency said.

В Карасукском районе произошло ДТП со смертельным исходом

В результате опрокидывания микроавтобуса один человек погиб и восемь получили травмы различной степени тяжести. https://54.мвд.рф/news/item/17971850/ pic.twitter.com/RxziZbQpj0 — ГУМВД РФ Новосибирск (@mvd54) August 19, 2019

​The regional office of Russia's Interior Ministry said that the Honda minibus crashed when it drove off of the highway into a ditch. The accident occurred on Sunday night.

An investigation team is working at the scene of the incident to determine the causes of the crash.