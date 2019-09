One person was shot at a Walmart in northwest Indiana at around 4 p.m. local time, the ABC7 broadcaster reported, citing the Hobart Police Department. The store has reportedly been evacuated and the scene is now secure.

Hobart police say that "two suspects are in custody and weapons have been recovered from the scene".

An injured person was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Local Authorities have launched an investigation.

The most recent Walmart shooting occurred in early August in El Paso, Texas. The gunman killed 22 and wounded over 20 when he opened fire with a military-grade assault rifle in a Walmart in a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.