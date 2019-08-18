Register
    Antifa, Conservative Protests in Portland Turn Violent, Assaulting Police Officers

    Watch: 'End Domestic Terrorism' Portland Rally Goes Violent After Clashes Between Right-Wing, Antifa

    © Photo : Dave Killen's Twitter
    US
    0 01

    Despite police efforts to separate the right-wing and left-wing activists, videos posted to social media document clashes with hammers and pepper spray.

    On Saturday, a right-wing rally took place in Portland, Oregon, organized by right-wing groups Proud Boys and The Three Percenters.

    Named “End Domestic Terrorism,” the rally called for labelling Antifa – an international conglomerate of left-wing activist groups - as a “terror group,” according to a Proud Boys statement, cited by LauraLoomer.com.

    As people gathered to the rally location in Oregon’s Waterfront Park, Antifa members clad in black clothes, covering faces with masks and shades, were seen in the crowd.

    According to police, Antifa infiltrated the right-wing groups so as to stage provocations. Posts instructing how to infiltrate opposing group were circulating on social media prior to the event.

    ​Police confiscated a number of weapons, including bear spray, metal and wooden poles, and shields from both sides of the fracas.

    ​​Police erected concrete barriers and closed streets and bridges in an unsuccessful bid to keep the two groups apart. 

    ​Despite police efforts, violent clashes took place during the event. Multiple videos published online show Antifa members breaking windows and doors on Proud Boys vehicles using hammers and spraying pepper spray inside bus interiors. In one video, an Antifa member is seen throwing a hammer at a man inside a bus. 

    ​Another video shows a man allegedly beaten unconscious by left-wing activists, as a purported partner is curled over his body to protect him. 

    ​US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the Portland demonstration is “being monitored very closely,” adding that “major consideration is being given to naming Antifa an ‘Organization of Terror.’”

    ​According to Portland police, at least 13 men were arrested during the clashes; one man has reportedly been hospitalized from the Waterfront Park, the police said, without providing details. Police said over 1,000 people attended the event. The entire Portland police force of 1,000 was on duty for the gathering, Fox News reported Saturday.

    ​Joe Biggs, the organizer of the “End Domestic Terrorism” rally called the event a success, adding that the two right-wing groups “wanted national attention and [they] got it.”

    "Go look at President Trump’s Twitter,” Biggs said. “He talked about Portland, said he’s watching Antifa. That’s all we wanted ... Mission success."

    Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, commenting on the event, said that the city is “prepared” for any kind of protests, and warned that people who engage in violence “will be held accountable” regardless of their political views.

    “We support people's rights to demonstrate, but we don't care about who you are or your politics are," he said. “We don't want your hatred, we don't want your violence, but if you come here, we're going to be prepared.”

