Register
13:27 GMT +326 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish teenager and environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaks during a Fridays for Future rally, in Rome, Friday, April 19, 2019. Thunberg was in Rome to headline Friday's school strike, the growing worldwide youth movement she spearheaded, demanding faster action against climate change.

    Swedish 'Apocalypse Guru' Greta Thunberg Slammed for Posing in Antifa Shirt

    © AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino
    Viral
    Get short URL
    114

    Greta Thunberg has added more controversy to her name by posing in a T-shirt with radical left-wing Antifa movement imagery and calling for a national strike for the sake of climate.

    16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, recently dubbed "Apocalypse Guru", has sparked outrage by publishing a picture of herself wearing a shirt worn by members of the left-wing Antifa movement.

    In one of her recent tweets, Thunberg notified her massive followship that she had released a song with the British indie pop band The 1975. All revenues will go to the climate movement Extinction Rebellion, which has made a name for itself by organising left-wing climate protests in Sweden and other countries.

    “Time to rebel”, the Nobel Peace Prize nominee wrote, posting a photograph of herself wearing a shirt tagged “Antifascist All Stars”. Thunberg's shirt is also adorned with a five-pointed star and No Pasaran caption, (“They Shall Not Pass”), a Spanish War-era slogan popular in left-wing circles.

    ​T-shirts such as this one, alongside others with prints “Antifascist Action” and “Refugees Welcome” are sold in left-wing stores and are widely popular with the radical Antifa movement, associated with violent protests, threats and physical attacks.

    Thunberg's choice of attire has been widely criticised, with users poiting out that Antifa “beat the living s*** out of people” in the streets.

    ​Others suggested that Greta “finally showed her true colours” by siding with a violent organisation.

    ​Some went so far as to suggest that she was “supporting terrorists” and that her clothing would haunt her life and career.

    ​​The Antifa shirt didn't sit well even with some of her numerous supporters.

    ​“AFA? Left-wing extremist or right-wing extremist is just as bad. I didn't think that of you, Greta. Bad. Very bad”, a disappointed user wrote.

    ​“So Climate Greta is just another extreme left terrorist”, another one wrote.

    Failed Bid for National Strike

    Earlier this week, Thunberg, who rose to international prominence by boycotting school for the sake of climate and organising school protests under the slogan Fridays for Future, went one step further by calling for a nationwide strike.

    “The youth have already requested change, now the climate crisis requires the adults to do the same”, Greta Thunberg wrote in her opinion article in Aftonbladet, urging Sweden's trade unions to announce a general strike this autumn.

    According to Thunberg, unless the world drastically cuts its carbon dioxide emissions, we risk “complete social collapse”.

    However, a subsequent survey by the daily Expressen indicated that only one in ten respondents indended to heed her call. By contrast, 86 percent said they don't imagine themselves “striking for the climate”, as Thunberg puts it.

    “No, we do not solve the climate challenges by adults now having to strike. Nor do we solve them by appointing a child a climate-Jesus of sorts and creating alarmism and chaos in society”, a user noted.

    ​“We do not usually use strikes as a weapon for pressure on various political issues, however important and urgent they are, and we do not believe that a work stoppage would bring us closer to a solution to the climate issue”, Berit Müllerström of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation told national broadcaster SVT.

    While enjoying rock star-level popularity bordering on sainthood, Thunberg remains a widely controversial figure. Critics suggest that due to her diagnoses of Asperger's, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), she is often exploited by the media and various governments.

    Thunberg's mother, opera singer Malena Ernman, also contributed to the controversy by claiming that her daughter possesses the unique ability to see carbon dioxide with the naked eye.

    Related:

    Swedish Philosopher Bashed for Demanding 'Global Climate Dictatorship'
    Swedish 'Climate Prophet' Greta Thunberg Irks Brits by Claiming UK Does 'More Harm Than Good'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse