Trump Reiterates He's Considering Possibility of Designating Left-Wing Movement Antifa as Terrorists

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was considering the possibility of recognising the left-wing movement Antifa as a terrorist organisation.

Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019

His latest tweet echoes a post from late July in which he similarly stated that he was considering labelling Antifa as terrorists.

Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

​Right-wing rallies will take place on Saturday in Portland, Oregon, and left-wing activists from Antifa intend to stage rival rallies. Oregon police are taking efforts to ensure safety and an additional 1,000 police officers will be deployed on the street.

Political opponents previously repeatedly accused Trump of sympathising with the right-wing, but the US president denies this.

Antifa is a left-wing organisation classified as domestic terrorists by the FBI and the DHS. The group’s members are reported to have assaulted their right-wing rivals.