Twitter Mocks Ilhan Omar for Ghana Photo Op With Pelosi After Trump's 'Go Back' Comments

US President Donald Trump caused much uproar last month by urging a handful of Democratic Congresswomen to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places which they came from".

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took aim at US President Donald Trump on Thursday by sharing a photo of herself and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Ghana, having captioned it, "They said 'send her back' but Speaker Pelosi didn't just make arrangement to send me back, she went back with me".

Omar, who was born in Somalia and became a US citizen as a teenager, was clearly alluding to POTUS' comments that some "progressive" congresswomen should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came" instead of telling "how our government is to be run".

In a series of July tweets, Trump didn't name-drop anyone, but the majority of news outlets and social media users assumed that he was targeting the "Squad" of freshmen Congresswomen, including Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass).

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 июля 2019 г.

He as well suggested that Speaker Pelosi would be "very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements".

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 июля 2019 г.

Days after his comments, people attending his campaign rally broke into a chant of "Send her back!" when the president was talking about Omar.

As the congresswoman trolled President Trump with those snapshots from their trip to the African country, social media users were not so amused, and blasted both Omar and Pelosi for the photo op:

While Trump has yet to react to Omar's jab, his previous comments were denounced as "blatantly racist" even by "moderate" Democrats, such as Pelosi. She claimed that the commander-in-chief "went beyond his own low standards" and stood by a resolution, which urged to officially condemn Trump's "racist comments", which had allegedly "increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of colour".

Trump, in turn, couldn't remain silent and rushed to dispute the claims, arguing that his remarks were not racist, since he doesn't "have a Racist bone in [his] body".