Register
20:07 GMT +317 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Reps Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) hold a news conference

    'Four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse': Why Split Among Dems is Fraught with Serious Risks

    © REUTERS / Erin Scott
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The House Dems put aside their differences on 16 July, to pass a resolution against Donald Trump denouncing him for his "racist" remarks. A former American politician and a political scientist explain why the divisions within the Democratic Party are deeper than imaginable and what risks they bring.

    Donald Trump's weekend tweets targeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts aka "the Squad" have seemingly drawn the party together, after the fierce strife within its ranks last week.

    ​Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, who was castigating the Squad a week before, has now resolutely denounced the president's remarks as "racist".

    War of Words: Pelosi vs The Squad

    The war of words between Pelosi and the four progressive politicians erupted in late June, when the House passed a bill, expanding funding for Trump’s immigration authorities by $4.6 billion, despite the Squad's opposition.

    On 6 July, in an interview with The New York Times, the speaker noted, referring to the four congresswomen: "All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they don’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got".

    In response, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "That public 'whatever' is called public sentiment. And wielding the power to shift it, is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country".

    The controversy continued on 10 July, when the speaker scolded progressives over their attacks on moderates and asked them to solve their contradictions privately instead of discussing them on Twitter.

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak after US President Donald Trump agreed to a deal to end the partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019
    © AP Photo / Joshua Roberts
    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak after US President Donald Trump agreed to a deal to end the partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019

    Three Forces: The Right, the Left & the New Left

    The question then arises, as to what is behind the split in the Democratic Party.

    "The current split in the Democratic Party is very serious with potential long-range consequences," says Elbert Lee Guillory, a former member of the Louisiana State Senate. "Their in-party battle takes energy away from creating good legislation for the country and creates greater possibilities for the Republican Party to make gains".

    According to the politician, there are "three forces at play": the Left, the Right and "the progressives or the New Left or the Socialists or the Communists". As Guillory remarked, the latter "are anti-American in every political way".

    He believes that Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi "have much more in common with the American Right than with the new far-left".

    Guillory opined that the New Left is seeking to fundamentally change American economics, foreign affairs and politics. These people "selected and funded" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known by the acronym "AOC", to former President Barack Obama, and other progressive politicians.

    "I believe this movement will lead to a major pushback and a turn to the politics of the right", he said. "Judicial decisions, legislation, the closing of borders will come at a minimum. At worst, there will be a violent civil war to cleanse and eliminate the new left. Barring outside intervention, given the numbers and the weapons, such a war would result in the elimination of the new left".

    Split within the Democratic Party May Backfire During 2020 Vote

    For his part, Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, suggested that "the recent Republican majority had its Freedom Caucus and the current Democratic majority has its Progressive Caucus".

    The professor noted that the split within the Democratic Party may make it "unable to pass legislation" and "unable to go into the 2020 elections with a coherent message", being "demonstrably ineffective".

    He admitted that Donald Trump has yet again become the unifying factor for arguing Democrats:  "Speaker Pelosi is working hard to make the point that House Democrats should be training their fire on Trump, rather than on each other. Trump’s recent tweets, directed at AOC and her associates, have done a great deal to make Pelosi’s point and bring Democrats’ back together".

    How Dems are Playing 'Race Card' Against Trump

    At the beginning of the week, Donald Trump denied that his weekend comments were racist: "Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!" he tweeted.

    ​After the Democratic-controlled House passed a resolution condemning his tweets as "xenophobic", President Trump again verbally attacked the Squad and praised his Republican Party fellows for not supporting the House Dems' initiative.

    "In America, if you hate our Country, you are free to leave. The simple fact of the matter is, the four Congresswomen think that America is wicked in its origins; they think that America is even more wicked now, that we are all racist and evil. They’re entitled to their opinion, they’re Americans. Now I’m entitled to my opinion, & I just think they've left-wing cranks. They’re the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle, & we should ignore them. The “squad” has moved the Democrat Party substantially LEFT, and they are destroying the Democrat Party. I’m appalled that so many of our Presidential candidates are falling all over themselves to try to agree with the four horsewomen of the apocalypse", Trump tweeted on 17 July.

    Elbert Lee Guillory believes that "the race card is a serious factor in this battle" between the progressives and the president.

    "It has been used effectively to split the black community and pull many into the orbit of the new left", he suggested. "There is, however, a major move, in the black community, away from the policies of the left. In a civil war, expect 60% of blacks to side with the left and 40% with the Americans. The 60% would include more urban, less educated, fewer military [enlistees] and younger blacks".

    Professor Jillson echoed the former Louisiana State Senate member by saying that "race is often described as America’s ‘original sin’ and is always a sensitive issue".

    "Usually, it is an issue that presidents seek to ameliorate rather than exacerbate, but it is not so today", the academic noted.

    Although Trump's tweetstorm brought the Democrats and their progressive branch together, the question of "for how long" remains open.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Says Pelosi Is 'Not a Racist' Amid Row With Ocasio-Cortez
    Pelosi Clashes With Trump Online Over 'Attacks' on 'Democratic Congresswomen'
    Following Rift With Pelosi, Trump Jumps Into Fray vs. Progressive Reps
    Can Nancy Pelosi Control Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Democrats in Congress?
    Tags:
    Republican Party, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, left-wing, Democratic Party, xenophobia, racism, Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Art of Amazing People: World Bodypainting Festival in Austria
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse