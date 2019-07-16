Register
01:32 GMT +316 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump

    'Do Not Take the Bait': US Congresswomen Fire Back at Trump's Tweets

    © AFP 2019 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    US
    Get short URL
    0 53

    Several female US lawmakers fired back at US President Donald Trump Monday, following comments he made denigrating them.

    The lawmakers holding the press conference included Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) and Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts).

    "For him to condemn us and to say we are un-American for wanting to work hard to make this country be the country we all deserve to live in, it's complete hypocrisy," Omar said, noting that Trump ran his 2016 presidential campaign on the notion that America was broken and needed fixing. She added that it was time to impeach Trump, who was promoting a white nationalist agenda.

    The four women are part of an informal group of freshman congresswomen of color dubbed "the Squad," who have quickly become known for their outspoken politics, most recently on the issue of Immigration, Customs and Enforcement (ICE) detention centers for undocumented migrants entering the US.

    Trump taunted them indirectly in a series of Sunday tweets, saying, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough."

    "As far as I'm concerned if you hate our country, if you're not happy here, you can leave," Trump said at an event at the White House that evening. "If you're not happy in the US, if you're complaining all the time, very simply: you can leave. You can leave right now. I don't know who's going to miss 'em."

    "Do not take the bait," Pressley advised the American people, calling Trump's comments "xenophobic, bigoted words" and "a distraction."

    "Despite attempts to marginalize us, we are more than four people," Pressley said. "Our Squad is big. Given the size of this Squad and this great nation, we cannot and will not be silenced."

    "Weak minds and leaders challenge loyalty to our country in order to avoid challenging and debating the policy," Ocasio-Cortez said. "This president does not know how to defend his policies, so what he does is he attacks us personally, and that is what it is all about. He can't look a child in the face and he can't look Americans in the face and justify why this country is throwing them into cages."'

    "I urge House leadership, many of my colleagues, to take action to impeach this lawless president today," Tlaib told reporters.

    However, Trump fired off another set of tweets just moments before the Squad's presser, in which he pressed the attack.

    ​"We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE! It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America. Certain people HATE our Country. They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack, 'some people did something.' Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more. Detention facilities are not Concentration Camps! America has never been stronger than it is now – rebuilt Military, highest Stock Market EVER, lowest unemployment and more people working than ever before. Keep America Great!"

    "The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four 'progressives,' but now they are forced to embrace them," Trump tweeted during the presser. "That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats!​"

    Trump's broadside against the Squad helped quickly heal a growing rift in the Democratic Party between them and the party's veteran leadership surrounding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who leads the Democrats in the US House of Representatives. An internal debate had erupted Friday along the voting lines for a recent bill authorizing emergency funding for border services, but quickly became about about whether or not the party had marginalized the four congresswomen, who felt the bill didn't do enough to protect migrant children held in federal detention centers. Pressley at one point accused those who endorsed the bill of voting to “enable a racist system," and Omar said it was a vote “to keep kids in cages.”

    Related:

    ‘Unjustified Smears’ of Muslim Congresswomen Aim to Crush Criticism of Israel
    Trump Doubles Down on Criticism of Democratic Congresswomen
    Hillary Polarizes Twitter (Again) by Bashing Trump Over Jab Against Dem Congresswomen
    Tags:
    Racially-Charged Comment, twitter, undocumented migrants, ICE, Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Donald Trump, Ilhan Omar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse