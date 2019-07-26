Trump Says There 'May or May Not Be National Security Concerns' in Regards to Google-China Ties

Earlier Trump's administration stated that it would look into Google's work with the Asian state and its effect on national security after famous investor and businessman Peter Thiel raised the issue.

US President Donald Trump suggested that there could be specific national security issues in US tech giant Google's cooperation with China and assured that the government would find out if it's true or not.

"There may or may not be National Security concerns with regard to Google and their relationship with China. If there is a problem, we will find out about it. I sincerely hope there is not", he said.

He also stressed that Apple would not be receiving any waivers on parts for its devices, which are made in China. Earlier, the Cupertino-based tech giant requested that the government exclude parts made in the Asian country, and reportedly vital to the production of new Mac Pro computers, from the 25% import tariffs imposed on certain Chinese goods.

Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Trump earlier promised that his administration would look into Google's work with China after famous investor and businessman Peter Thiel accused the company of "treason". Thiel claimed that the American tech giant was "infiltrated" by Chinese spies and was working with the Chinese military.

“Billionaire Tech Investor Peter Thiel believes Google should be investigated for treason. He accuses Google of working with the Chinese Government.” @foxandfriends A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Last year Google was forced to abandon its project to build a censored search engine for China under the pressure of protests both within and outside the company. Media reports, however, suggest it may have continued to work on it covertly.

Harsh US tariffs on Chinese goods equalling almost 20%, came as a result of the trade war, which Washington initiated against the Asian country last year. Trump argues that China exploited its position in mutual trade and demands to negotiate a new trade deal. Beijing slammed US actions and imposed reciprocal tariffs on American goods.