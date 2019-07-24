The US-China tariff row has been ongoing since last summer when US President Donald Trump decided to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

According to comments provided by a US Trade Representative, Apple has asked the Trump administration to exclude from the tariffs list 15 China-made components used in the company's products.

The list of the components includes a power supply unit, stainless-steel structural enclosure, circuit boards and completed mice and trackpads and other items.

Although Apple's products are designed in California with the use of US parts and technologies, the final assembly is done in China.

There's no concrete information on products that use those components, though the description indicates that the parts might be used in the new Mac Pro that is set to go on sale this year at a starting price of $5,999.

Previous models of the Mac Pro were assembled in the US, but according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the company had decided to move the assembly of the new product to China, thereby lowering shipping costs.

Apple has been a strong opponent of the 25 percent tariffs, imposed by the Trump administration on China last year on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. The situation escalated further this May when the US imposed the tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.