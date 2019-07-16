Trump Administration 'Will Take a Look' at Accusations of Google Working With Chinese Gov't

“Billionaire Tech Investor Peter Thiel believes Google should be investigated for treason. He accuses Google of working with the Chinese Government.” @foxandfriends A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 июля 2019 г.
Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington on Sunday, Thiel claimed that Google's choice to work with the Chinese military implied that the company had been “thoroughly infiltrated” by Chinese spies, Axios reported.
A scandal around Google emerged last year after it was reported that the US tech giant was creating a censored search engine for China. Following political pressure and internal protests, Google abandoned the project. However, some employees allege that the company may still be putting efforts on the project.
