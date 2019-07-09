Watch Fire Hit SpaceX's Florida Facility Working on Starship Prototype

According to Cocoa city spokesperson Yvonne Martinez, the fire department estimates about $50,000 to $100,000 in damages were done to the shipping container and equipment inside the facility.

"This afternoon, a small fire occurred at a SpaceX facility in Cocoa", SpaceX spokesperson James Gleeson confirmed in an interview with Florida Today. "The fire was contained to a sea van on site and extinguished thanks to the Cocoa Fire Department, which responded within minutes… There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the cause is under investigation", he said.

​The company is currently building prototype versions of its future deep space Starship in Cocoa, as well as in another facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The prototype vehicle will be tested during sub-orbital flights, while the final version of the Starship is supposed to take people to the Moon, Mars, and other places far from our planet.