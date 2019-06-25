The company launched a heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 2:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT). The vehicle is carrying 24 satellites for the US Space Test Program (STP).
According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the launch was the most difficult in the corporation's history, because the rocket has to deliver the satellites to 3 different orbits.
Watch @NASA's broadcast: LIVE: SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch https://t.co/XLVg57YNT6 pic.twitter.com/WCZlK1oLT8— Jill (@jedichica) June 25, 2019
