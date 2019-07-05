Inclement Weather Obscures Fireworks, Engulfs US Capital in Smokescreen (Photo, Videos)

A day of poor weather, humidity and low westerly winds resulted in a less-than-breathtaking fireworks display for those in the immediate Washington, DC, area, prompting some to even blame US President Donald Trump for the underwhelming spectacle.

Those hoping to view the “biggest fireworks show Washington D.C. has ever seen,” according to Trump, were left with a bad taste in their mouths and smoky smell in the air following Thursday night’s Fourth of July celebration.

According to the Capital Weather Gang, a combination of humidity brought on by precipitation and low wind speeds created a sort of chamber that prevented smoke from rising or being blown away from the area. From the outside looking in, DC appeared to be a ball of smoke.

Those of you who call him “President” can thank HIM & his speech for ruining the DC fireworks show! All we see from the new firing location is a huge ball of smoke. HORRIBLE. @nbcwashington @wtop pic.twitter.com/nB591f7pnE — Edward Daniels (@EdwardDaniels) July 5, 2019

To make matters worse, the air quality in the nation’s capital plummeted to rates comparable to the “highest values from the California wildfires last year,” air quality meteorologist Ryan Stauffer tweeted Friday.

Wow. Some of the DC PM2.5 particle pollution numbers are in from last night. The monitor along Benning Rd NE and DC-295 had two hours of almost 500 micrograms per cubic meter. Those numbers rival highest values from the California wildfires last year — Ryan Stauffer (@rms5539) July 5, 2019

From the air quality to the obscured display and delayed flights, DC residents and visitors had a lot to be upset about.

I feel so bad for all of the people that waited all day for the fireworks on the National Mall; they are way too low in the sky and barely visible. Most of the crowd is already starting to bail early over near the Washington Monument. pic.twitter.com/ZS8ebnDlYV — C on the scene (@Conthescene) July 5, 2019

I’m on a DC rooftop and can see almost none of the fireworks. It’s mostly a dark cloud over much of DC. pic.twitter.com/iKUVCDnRjS — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 5, 2019

This jackass put on the worst fireworks show ever! You can’t even see them from downtown DC. He’s so terrible in so many ways. There has never been this big smoke cloud. He can’t even get this right! 🙄 #DumpTrump #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW pic.twitter.com/hijeC5TMpw — Nenes_Take (@nenes_take) July 5, 2019

Bigger isn’t always better... This was our view of the fireworks from the National Mall. The biggest fireworks display in DC history was blocked by its own smoke 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/wnqUerc6De — Meg (@MeganMilholland) July 5, 2019

All the smoke from the fireworks in DC!! pic.twitter.com/CwhuZsETmN — katrina. (@kcarrasco16) July 5, 2019

Dc fireworks so intense the smoke can’t dissipate pic.twitter.com/d0D2y1iYR0 — Brandon Levey (@brandonalevey) July 5, 2019

The Trump 4th of July has been delayed by the rain. Meanwhile, Reagan Airport suggests the flyovers can’t happen. pic.twitter.com/uRPeInZPGV — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 4, 2019

Though the pyrotechnics display left a lot to be desired for those in the nation’s capital, those watching from Virginia and Maryland had a much clearer view.

The DC fireworks show. When I turn the camera you will see fireworks going off all over the city and Maryland. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HGe3sKQdSt — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) July 5, 2019

For those in Washington DC who saw more smoke than fireworks, here’s a video from Arlington pic.twitter.com/svg5OrVING — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) July 5, 2019

Furthermore, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings says pyrotechnic companies’ seemingly generous donations of fireworks for the celebration raise a red flag about the White House’s priorities.

"It's ironic that President Trump is willing to spend millions of taxpayer dollars and accept donations of fireworks for his partisan Fourth of July celebration while his administration is turning away donations of diapers and toothpaste for immigrant children separated from their families and held in inhumane detention centers at the border," the congressman told ABC News the day before the celebration.