Register
05:39 GMT +320 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Santa Susana Field Laboratory

    California Residents Demand Cleanup of Toxic Chemicals After Fires

    © AP Photo/ Reed Saxon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Santa Susana Field Laboratory (SSFL), a complex of industrial research and development facilities located on a 2,668-acre portion of the Southern California Simi Hills in California, is contaminated with radionuclides and toxic chemicals, especially after the Woolsey Fire burned a part of the laboratory in November.

    In 2010, the US Department of Energy and NASA agreed to clean up parts of the site within seven years. In 1959, an uncontained partial meltdown of a sodium reactor in the lab resulted in a radiation leak. However, the cleanup never took place, and now state officials are claiming that no radiation or other hazardous materials were released after the fire swept the area, even though residents are skeptical of the state officials' findings.

    ​Kevin Kamps, a radioactive waste specialist at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Wednesday to discuss the contamination of the Cold War-era rocket fuel testing site and nuclear facility.

    "We found out the Trump Department of Energy has decided to [renege] on its commitment to clean up a very badly contaminated radioactive site called Santa Susana Field Laboratory," Kamps told hosts John Kiriakou and Nicole Roussell. 

    A motorists on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas fire leap above the roadway north of Ventura, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Noah Berger
    California Burning: Helicopter Puts Out Fire Threatening to Destroy CA Freeway (VIDEO)

    "So, the Trump administration has [reneged] on a cleanup commitment [from] 2010, and now they are saying they are going to leave 98 percent of the contamination there, not cleaned up. Another element of the news is that the toxics agency in California has made a bogus report that nothing got out, no contamination escaped during the fire, which defies logic," Kamps added.

    Following the Woolsey Fire, officials with the California Department of Toxic Substance Control (DTSC) said that there were no elevated levels of hazardous materials in the area.

    "We confirmed that the SSFL facilities that previously handled radioactive and hazardous materials were not affected by the fire," the officials said in a statement, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. "Over the weekend our multi-agency team took measurements of radiation and hazardous compounds, both on the site and in the surrounding community. The results from this initial round of testing showed no radiation levels above background levels and no elevated levels of hazardous compounds other than those normally present after a wildfire."

    Melissa Bumstead, a West Hills resident, has created a petition on Change.org to demand the state clean up the area. Her daughter, who lives within a 20-mile radius of the lab, has survived leukemia twice.

    "When my daughter Grace Ellen was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer, at age four, I thought that our family had the worst, most devastating luck. But after spending months in the hospital with her, we learned that she was one of over 50 children who may have been poisoned by one of the worst nuclear meltdowns in America," the petition states.

    "Sign to demand that incoming governor Gavin Newsom push the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) to completely clean the Santa Susana Field Lab and prevent any more children from getting cancer," the petition adds. 

    A fire vehicle is parked ahead of an advancing wildfire Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. Evacuation orders remained in effect Tuesday for the town of Lakeport, the county seat, along with some smaller communities and a section of the Mendocino National Forest.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Record-Breaker: Fire Large as Major City Consuming Northern California (PHOTOS)

    Fairewinds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about nuclear power and other energy issues — according to its website — has had 100 samples of dust and soil near the site sent to it from environmental organizations and concerned residents following the fire.

    "There is a tremendous amount of the radioactive waste in the community," Maggie Gundersen, the founder of Fairewinds, said. "Many people are concerned, and they have the right to be concerned."

    "This contamination has been there for that long, and the really bad news is that 500,000 local residents are exposed to this contamination. So it's been going on forever, and now the Trump administration wants to walk away from this site," Kamps told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Nuclear, Defense, Energy Companies Target of Latest Global Hack
    Brazilian Test in Russian Style: Nuclear Fuel Tensile Strength Test
    Tolerant Fuel: Scientists Learn to Boost Nuclear Reactor Safety
    India Test-Fires its Longest Range Nuclear Capable Ballistic Missile Agni-V
    British Nuclear Sub Arrives in Gibraltar After Row With Spanish Ship in the Area
    Tags:
    contamination, meltdown, nuclear, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse