Register
11:09 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    From left, National Security Adviser John Bolton, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump

    Pompeo and Aides “Swing Votes” in Iran Debate Between Donald Trump and John Bolton, Claim Officials

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    US President Donald Trump initially approved of the use of military force against Iran Thursday after the downing of a US Global Hawk spy drone that Tehran claimed was in violation of its airspace; however, the operation was abandoned in its early stages.

    US President Donald Trump is currently engaged in a debate with National Security Adviser John Bolton over how to deal with the Iran issue, a senior White House official has told CNN.

    The official reportedly said that in the Iran debate between Trump and Bolton, officials such as Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence and incoming acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper play the role of “swing votes”.

    Donald Trump had scaled down his rhetoric, saying Iran's attack on the US spy drone was probably an unintentional “mistake,” as he sought to defuse tensions with Iran on Thursday morning after Tehran downed a US drone near the Persian Gulf.

    The President reminded reporters in the Oval Office that “I want to get out of these endless wars. I campaign on that.”
    His tempered remarks were in sharp contrast to positions voiced by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and particularly harsh warnings of John Bolton and other senior security aides.

    CNN learned from a senior diplomatic source that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acts as “a triangulator” between Donald Trump and John Bolton on the Iran issue.

    “From what we've seen, Pompeo has made an effort to be a sort of triangulator between Bolton's well-known views and the President -- somewhere in between,” the diplomatic source said.

    On Sunday, Mike Pompeo said the US was “considering a full range of options” regarding rising tensions with Iran, including military options, but emphasised that President Donald Trump had said that he does not want to go to war.

    In a CBS interview, when asked if a military response was included in that set of actions, Pompeo responded, “Of course”.

    Pompeo and Bolton have reportedly played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in formulating the US response to Tehran, according to US officials, with Pompeo and other senior officials pressing ahead with the argument that Trump has the legal authority to take military action against Iran without seeking approval from Congress.

    Tensions flared sharply between the US and Iran in the wake of the downing of a US Global Hawk spy drone by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that, according to Tehran, was in violation of Iran airspace, specifically Hormozgan province on the nation's southern coast.
    US President Donald Trump initially approved a military operation, stating Iran had made "a very big mistake", but subsequently pulled back from launching it on Thursday night, as he later suggested to reporters that he doubted the drone downing was intentional, The New York Times reported.

    According to the report, military and diplomatic officials were in anticipation of a strike order as late as 7 p.m. (23:00 GMT) Thursday as heated debates involving Trump's top national security officials and leaders from Congress took place at the White House.
    Tehran stated on Thursday that the country had downed the US drone to send a "clear message" to Washington that it is “fully prepared to defend Iran”.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted a map showing the coordinates of the downed drone, noting Iran had retrieved “sections” of it in Iranian territorial waters, as he sought to disprove US claims its drone was downed by the Iranian army in international airspace.

    ​The volatile incident followed a spate of recent attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region that the United States blamed on Iran, with Tehran rejecting all allegations.

    Relations between Washington and Tehran have been spiralling since May 2018, when US President Donald Trump’s administration scrapped the 2015 nuclear deal, under the pretext that it had fallen short of curbing Iran's ballistic missile programme.

    Related:

    US Wants to Avoid ‘Unwinnable’ War With Iran - Former Pentagon Adviser
    US FAA Prohibits Air Carriers From Flying Over Iran-Controlled Airspace - Report
    Trump Approves Strikes Against Iran on Thursday but Abruptly Backtracks on His Decision - Report
    Iran’s Response to US Aggression ‘Would Be Relentless And Disproportionate’
    Tags:
    Mohammed Javad Zarif, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Donald Trump, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse