Register
05:07 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and a clergyman walk on the representations of the U.S. and Israeli flags

    US Wants to Avoid ‘Unwinnable’ War With Iran - Former Pentagon Adviser

    © AP Photo / Fars News Agency/Mahdi Marizad
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    171

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military is incrementally building up forces in the Middle East to ensure the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz but is unlikely willing to start an unwinnable war with Iran, according to former Defence Department adviser Karen Kwiatkowski.

    "It [US troop deployment] is part of an incremental buildup to be seen as preserving the transportation lines and oil flow in the region", Kwiatkowski said. "The Pentagon has long understood that no sustained ground or air war against Iran is winnable or desirable".

    Earlier in the day, Tehran and Washington took a step closer towards full blown confrontation after a US drone was shot down by the Iranians who claimed it violated the country’s airspace. The incident comes on the heels of the Pentagon deploying more than 1,000 troops to the region over recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

    Although US President Donald Trump initially said Iran made "a very big mistake" he later told reporters he doubted the drone shoot down was intentional. On Wednesday, US envoy Brian Hook told Congress the latest Mideast troop deployment was a defensive move and no offensive operations are being considered.

    Kwiatkowski, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel who worked in the Pentagon's Near East and South Asia directorate (NESA), said the most recent troop increase is likely part of a longer term US strategy.

    "The Pentagon defaults, in a strange way, conservatively - meaning to get as many troops in a safe forward location as soon as possible with a minimum of publicity and public comment and risk of embarrassment", she said.

    Kwiatkowski also observed differences in signals being sent to Tehran by Trump and some of his advisers. She also pointed to signs of infighting including between militants like US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House National Security Adviser John Bolton.

    "There is a palpable desperation in US foreign policy and increasing friction between the warmongering chicken-hawks Pompeo and Bolton, with his recycled team of Iraq war engineers placed in key policy making positions in DC", Kwiatkowski suggested.

    The former Pentagon adviser also speculated that the US moves may not be about Iran per se but rather about the Trump administration staying relevant with "erstwhile" allies in the region in terms of arms sales, prestige, and oil and gas production.

    Kwiatkowski also doubted that Trump even grasped the significance of US tensions with Iran.

    "Trump has no fundamental or honest idea why Iran is ‘important’ to the US and at some point he will tweet about this and revert to his successful Jeffersonian/Jacksonian/Teddy Roosevelt themed messaging in order to simultaneously dump the neocons in his cabinet and get re-elected in 2020", Kwiatkowski concluded.

    Kwiatkowski also worked for the National Security Agency (NSA) and is a founding member of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, a group of former US intelligence and military officials opposed to Washington’s aggressive foreign policies.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Karen Kwiatkowski and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran Vows Firm Response to US Aggression Over Drone Downing
    JCPOA Joint Commission to Meet in Vienna on 28 June Amid Rising Tensions Over Iran - EU Statement
    Several Top House Republicans Call For 'Measured' Response to Iran's Actions - Report
    Tags:
    war, Pentagon, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse