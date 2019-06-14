Register
00:52 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Doctor

    US Officials Urge HIV, Hepatitis Testing Amid OB-GYN Negligence Probe

    © Photo : Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Michigan state health officials say both HIV and hepatitis testing is necessary for patients of a Michigan obstetrician-gynecologist’s (OB-GYN) office following the doctor’s failure to adhere to a medical device’s single-use guidelines.

    In a Tuesday press release, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advised HIV and hepatitis testing for patients of Kalamazoo’s Dr. Roger D. Beyer, an OB-GYN accused of negligence related to improper instrument use at his practice, Women’s Health Care Specialists.

    A May 21 administrative complaint filed against Beyer by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ (LARA) Board of Medicine accuses the medical doctor of negligence and violating his general duty through the improper, serial reuse of a rectal pressure sensor (RPS).

    Pakistani social activists carry placards during a rally to raise awareness on World AIDS Day in Lahore on December 1, 2016
    © AFP 2019 / ARIF ALI
    Pakistan Reels as HIV/AIDS Outbreak Causes PANIC - Reports

    The complaint also alleges Beyer instructed his employees to abide by the same unsafe standards.

    Michigan officials were alerted of Beyer’s alleged negligence through a February 21, 2019, interview with a nurse practitioner identified as “VR.” The practitioner claims that as part of pelvic muscle rehabilitation (PMR) at Beyer’s office, a RPS device was covered with a non-latex glove and inserted into the patient’s rectum.

    The court document notes Prometheus Group, the manufacturer of said RPS, included a warning label on the package that highlights the device is only meant for “single-patient use” and should not be used on different individuals.

    In addition to asserting the device was only occasionally cleaned, VR informed state health officials that she, at the direction of Beyer, personally reused the Prometheus RPS device “across multiple patients.”

    HIV
    CC0
    Second Ever Patient May Have Been Cured of HIV - Reports

    Later interviews with other nurse practitioners from Women's Health Care Specialists would corroborate VR’s initial allegations, with one woman, referred to as “WH,” estimating that the sensor was used “over 100 times before being replaced” by the facility.

    While the investigation remains underway, Beyer and his practice continue to see patients, but have since halted the use of the Prometheus RPS for PMR treatment.

    "I was very concerned we might be doing something that would harm the patient. I immediately had this stopped until we can investigate it. We found out we were doing it the proper way. There were no infections in 12 years of using [the] device," Beyer claimed in an interview with local outlet WWMT, adding that the cleaning solution used on the instrument kills HIV, hepatitis A and hepatitis B.

    Furthermore, Beyer said he took the correct approach by contacting the FDA in reference to the device. The OB-GYN asserted that despite LARA’s claim in the administrative complaint, the federal agency told him the Prometheus device was “off-label,” meaning it could in fact be reused.

    The current Zika outbreak started in Brazil in the spring of 2015 and has since spread across Latin America and the Caribbean. Imported cases were also reported in several European countries and Asia. In February, the World Health Organization declared the Zika virus a global public health emergency.
    © AP Photo / Arnulfo Franco
    300 Million Suffer From Hepatitis B – 1 in 20 Treated – Lancet

    "There's this disconnect between two sides of the government," Beyer told WWMT. "We have one side of the government saying one thing, and you have the other side that says no."

    The Tuesday health alert from Michigan officials comes just months after another incident of medical instrument misuse in the US. In September 2018, an Albuquerque spa was shut down and had a similar advisory issued after the New Mexico Department of Health discovered the facility’s practices during their “vampire facials” could “spread blood-borne infections."

    Test results would later reveal two clients who underwent the “vampire facial” tested positive for HIV.

    A trial date has not yet been set for Beyer, who is “internationally recognized as an expert in the pelvic floor and is a highly regarded pelvic floor surgeon,” according to his website.

    Related:

    ‘Effectively Zero’: Study Shows Antiretroviral Therapy Blocks HIV Transmission
    Indian Newborn, Mother Die After Doctor Performs C-Section While Drunk
    Every 5th Patient in England Has to Wait Over 2 Weeks to Visit Doctor - NHS
    Doctors Cure ‘Bubble Boy’ Disease Using Edited HIV Genes
    Ohio State Doctor Sexually Abused 117 Over Two Decades, Officials Were Aware
    Tags:
    health, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis, HIV/AIDs, HIV, Kalamazoo, Michigan, OB/GYN, doctor, negligence, Malpractice
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse