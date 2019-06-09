Jailed Russian Osipova-Mobley Kept in Kansas Detention Centre for Refusing Health Test - Activist

"[Bogdana] is being kept in the detention centre because she refuses to take the Mantoux test. She has already taken one in Harvey County Detention Centre, she has a strong allergic reaction [to the test]", Yakusheva said.
She also noted that, according to Osipova's lawyer, the woman had to do this as those were the rules.
READ MORE: Russian National Osipova-Mobley Transferred to Leavenworth Prison in Kansas – Support Group
"The lawyer texted that he was unable to do anything as those were the rules, she has to do this", Yakusheva added.
She was also ordered to pay compensation in the amount of $18,000 to her husband and to do everything possible to return her children to the United States. After the trial, Osipova was relocated to a prison in the city of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Osipova-Mobley left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014, escaping her abusive US husband, Air Force recruiter Brian Mobley, with one child from her first marriage and another from the second one.
READ MORE: US Court Rules Osipova to Be Released When Her Children Arrive in US - Lawyer
She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia. US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it was outraged by the sentencing for the "ridiculous" charge of kidnapping. The Russian Consulate General in Houston has called the US court’s sentence unfair and inhumane.
All comments
Show new comments (0)