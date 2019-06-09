Jailed Russian Osipova-Mobley Kept in Kansas Detention Centre for Refusing Health Test - Activist

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian national Bogdana Osipova, who was sentenced to seven years in US jail, has been relocated to a detention centre in Kansas after refusing to take a Mantoux test for tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis, Tatyana Yakusheva, the founder of Osipova supporters' group, said on Sunday.

"[Bogdana] is being kept in the detention centre because she refuses to take the Mantoux test. She has already taken one in Harvey County Detention Centre, she has a strong allergic reaction [to the test]", Yakusheva said.

She also noted that, according to Osipova's lawyer, the woman had to do this as those were the rules.

"The lawyer texted that he was unable to do anything as those were the rules, she has to do this", Yakusheva added.

On Thursday, a US federal court sentenced Osipova to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her ex-husband, US national Brian Mobley.

She was also ordered to pay compensation in the amount of $18,000 to her husband and to do everything possible to return her children to the United States. After the trial, Osipova was relocated to a prison in the city of Leavenworth, Kansas.

Osipova-Mobley left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014, escaping her abusive US husband, Air Force recruiter Brian Mobley, with one child from her first marriage and another from the second one.

She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia. US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.

During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, a letter Osipova sent to Mobley was raised in which she asked Mobley to recommend leniency so that she could bring the children to the United States. Osipova in an emotional speech said she wanted to give up US citizenship and go to the children in Russia. The judge decided that the evidence showed she was not going to bring the children to the United States and accused Osipova of obstructing justice.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it was outraged by the sentencing for the "ridiculous" charge of kidnapping. The Russian Consulate General in Houston has called the US court’s sentence unfair and inhumane.