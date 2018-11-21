US Court Rules Osipova to Be Released When Her Children Arrive in US - Lawyer

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - A US federal court scheduled the trial for Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova, detained in the United States on charges of kidnapping her own children, on March 5, 2019, Osipova’s lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

US prosecutors charged Osipova with internationally kidnapping her two daughters after her husband, Brian Mobley, filed for divorce and was granted full custody of the children. Osipova became a naturalized US citizen in 2004 and went to Russia ten years later while being pregnant with her third child.

Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik that a US court ruled that Osipova, will be released from prison when the children arrive to the US state of Kansas.

"The US District Court for the district of Kansas, the final stage of the hearing for detention of Bogdana Osipova took place," Tarasov said on Tuesday. "The decision of the court was to not release Osipova today, but to release her on the day when he parties notify the court that her children arrived to Kansas."

Tarasov expressed hope that the Russian court will make a decision on whether Osipova’s children can travel to the United States in a matter of weeks.

"The trial of Osipova was transferred from December 4 to March 5, 2019," Tarasov said on Tuesday.

Osipova faces 83 years in prison and up to $1.25 million in fines.

