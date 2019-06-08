Register
    Russian National Osipova-Mobley Transferred to Leavenworth Prison in Kansas – Support Group

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russian national Bogdana Osipova-Mobley, who was sentenced to seven years in a US jail, has been relocated to a prison in the city of Leavenworth, Kansas, Tatyana Yakusheva, the founder of a group of Osipova-Mobley supporters said.

    According to Yakusheva, Osipova would be again relocated in seven to 10 days.

    On Thursday, a US federal court sentenced Osipova to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her ex-husband, US national Brian Mobley. She was also ordered to do everything possible to return her children to the United States in addition to being fined $18,000. The Russian national awaited trial in a prison, located in the vicinity of Wichita, Kansas.

    Meanwhile, the former American husband of Russian national Bogdana Osipova-Mobey said earlier on Friday that he offered his ex-wife joint custody of their children.

    "This is true, I offered to give joint custody to Bogdana and still do. I have never wanted, nor will I ever, try to keep our children from their mother", Mobley said. "I feel children should have both parents in their lives".

    During the sentencing hearing Mobley asked the court to give the mother of his two children a maximum prison term.

    Independent New York-based lawyer Oksana Sokolova said that Mobley had contacted her three weeks ago and asked to mediate the conflict with his ex-wife. Sokolova told him that she believed that children should not be separated from their mother and offered her help only if Mobley agreed to give Osipova at least 51 percent of custody. "He was ready to give even much more", Sokolova said.

    Judge. Referee hammer and a man in judicial robes.
    © Fotolia / Andrey Burmakin
    US Court Sentences Russian Citizen Osipova-Mobley to 7-Year Jail Term for Parental Kidnapping
    Sokolova noted that initially, she was not sure about sincerity of Mobley’s proposals.

    "I proposed provisional measures because I understand that the two sides do not trust each other. [Mobley] is afraid that [Osipova] will be released, and she will not return the children, but she is afraid that they will bring the children, but they will not release her", Sokolova explained.

    According to her, Mobley agreed to provisional measures and "he himself offered a long list of what he is ready to do".

    "I tried to contact [Osipova's] family, and the problems started here. It was difficult to talk with them, they didn’t make contact — they did not behave the way I wanted the family of a person in prison to behave", Sokolova continued.

    Her last contact with the Russian lawyer of Osipova's family took place on the eve of the verdict but he did not call back and did not respond to further calls. Sokolova also could not talk to Bogdana Osipova, although she was ready to fly to Kansas prison or to Kaliningrad for talks with relatives.

    Sokolova stressed that she was not hired by Brian Mobley and did not receive money from him for her work.

    "I wanted to help the children", the lawyer said.

    The guardian of the children, Osipova’s aunt Elena Polyakova, confirmed to Sputnik that she was aware of Mobley’s proposal but the family’s counteroffer to release Osipova before bringing the children to the United States did not suit him.

    According to Polyakova, Mobley could have addressed Sokolova on the advice of US Ambassador to Russia John Huntsman.

    "She [Sokolova] wanted to help reach a settlement agreement and asked to talk with Bogdana. I told her that I did not mind that and Bogdana did not mind that but [the meeting should be carried out] in the presence of [Osipova’s] lawyer. She said she called them, but they [Osipova’s lawyers] did not pick up the phone. This is where our communication ended", Polyakova said.

    In this photo taken on Sunday, April 21, 2013, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia
    © AP Photo /
    Jailed in the US, Russian Maria Butina Launches Legal Defense Fundraiser (VIDEO)
    During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, a letter Osipova sent to Mobley was raised in which she asked Mobley to recommend leniency so that she could bring the children to the United States. Osipova in an emotional speech said she wanted to give up US citizenship and go to the children in Russia. The judge decided that the evidence showed she was not going to bring the children to the United States and accused Osipova of obstructing justice.

    Brian Mobley’s Russian attorney Alexei Volosyuk said that he was ready to work on legal support for a possible deal and told Osipova’s relatives about this. According to him, the proposals were not received with enthusiasm.

    Volosyuk clarified that, according to US law, Mobley could not stop the case against Osipova, which was being conducted by the federal authorities. Volosyuk believes that a possible agreement would have reduced the punishment for Osipova.

    "I don’t think she would have gotten seven years. This could have been resolved a year ago", he said.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was outraged by the sentencing for the "ridiculous" charge of kidnapping. The Russian Consulate General in Houston called the US court’s sentence unfair and inhumane.

    In this photo taken on Sunday, April 21, 2013, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia
    © AP Photo /
    Maria Butina Speaks to Press for First Time Since Detention in US (VIDEO)
    Osipova left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014 with one child from her first marriage and another from Air Force recruiter Brian Mobley. She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia. US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.

    Osipova left Wichita in 2014 with one child from her first marriage and another from Air Force recruiter Mobley. She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia. US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.

    Bogdana Osipova
